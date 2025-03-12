The striker of Atlético de Madrid Ángel Correa has been suspended by five games after his insults to a referee last weekend, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) reported on Wednesday.

The Argentine international saw a direct red card in the 88th minute of the 2-1 defeat against Getafe in LaLiga on Sunday for an entrance to the rival defense Djené, after the incident was reviewed by the VAR.

In addition to the two duels against the Blaugrana, the striker will not be against Espanyol, Sevilla and Valladolid

Correa repeatedly insulted the referee, Guillermo Cuadra Fernández, who included the words of the striker in the act of the party. The sanction includes a suspension match for the red card and four for the subsequent insults, the RFEF reported.

The 30 -year striker will miss the next five games of Atlético in the national calendar, including LaLiga’s meetings against Barcelona, ​​Espanyol, Sevilla and Valladolid, as well as the second leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey against Barça. This season, Correa has scored seven goals in 38 games in all competitions.