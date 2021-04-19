When he was criticized the most, Correa hit the table and replied with his best version. Visits to Sevilla and Betis had left him touched. The Argentine missed clear scoring chances in both games, but received the love and encouragement of everyone within the club and Simeone, that he is not doubtful with him, he gave him the opportunity again. Again it was the ‘9’ against Eibar. Y Correa achieved redemption. Two goals just before the break, with 1 minute and 54 seconds between them, to put the victory on track and change the face of the leader.

“It’s the beauty of football. Every weekend it gives us the option of revenge. I was a little bad for the chances that I had failed, so happy … “, Correa acknowledged after the game, with the calm of someone who has lifted a huge weight from his shoulders. Beyond the failures in the double visit to Andalusia, did not dial since January 24. But Simeone, who gave him a fatherly hug on the Villamarín pitch, warned: “It gives me anger that he does not score a goal. If it continues like this, it will come, because in football and in life work pays. “And this Sunday he paid twice.

THE LEAGUE



Correa also felt the warmth of the entire team. He scored 1-0 in a corner and his companions were as happy as he. Savic came first into the hug that everyone else joined in. The locker room knows that Correa has not had a good time and that he needed it. Instantly, it was 2-0, a great golazo with a great maneuver, control with twist to break Arbilla and subtle definition next to the stick. The 10 he threw himself to the ground and the rojiblancos returned to pineapple. In the second part gave the assistance of Llorente 4-0 to round out the performance.

One of Cholo’s men

For Simeone, Strap It is neither titled nor the opposite, but the reality is that he is always and always plays. Since he debuted in 2015, at the age of 20, the Argentine he has had to fight against that label of a second-party revulsion, a shaker. In his favor he has the versatility that allows him to play both on the right wing and in attack, accompanying the battering ram or being it himself when Suárez has been absent. This season has participated in the 41 meetings (31 in the League, eight in the Champions League and two in the Cup), 29 of them as a starter. In total sum six goals and eleven assists (the best rojiblanco).

strap does not breastfeed in good times, nor does he complain When things go wrong “It always generates vertigo, danger and when things go well it is decisive”, summarized Simeone after the 5-0 at Eibar, proud of the rebellion also of his pupil. Against Huesca (Thursday, 7:00 p.m.) he has many options to re-form in attack with Llorente. Another test within the constant revalidation that lives Little angel at Atlético …