Then they say that fate does not exist. Take Correa Joaquin from Juan Bautista Alberdi, Argentina. From purchase of the century (30 million) for his debut at the Bentegodi with a brace in 11 ‘to the fade, between injuries and soft tests like a mature persimmon. More than four months after their last title (Roma-Inter 0-3, on 4 December), Tucu will have a great chance against Verona, thanks to the disqualification of Lautaro. A colossal opportunity, because on Saturday there is a segment of the Scudetto at stake and never before have Inter need inventions and goals.