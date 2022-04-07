After 4 months the Tucu is back in the starting line, just against the team whose debut he scored a magical double. In Rome, however, he was much more at the center of the game: here are the figures
Then they say that fate does not exist. Take Correa Joaquin from Juan Bautista Alberdi, Argentina. From purchase of the century (30 million) for his debut at the Bentegodi with a brace in 11 ‘to the fade, between injuries and soft tests like a mature persimmon. More than four months after their last title (Roma-Inter 0-3, on 4 December), Tucu will have a great chance against Verona, thanks to the disqualification of Lautaro. A colossal opportunity, because on Saturday there is a segment of the Scudetto at stake and never before have Inter need inventions and goals.
