The casualties of Luis Suárez, Llorente and Dembélé force Simeone to reconfigure his attack and recover a tandem that he already used in November and did not go wrong: João Félix-Correa. The Portuguese is recovering from a strong blow to the ankle and his last game was the visit to Chelsea, the version that this Saturday recognized the Cholo who is waiting for tonight and what lies ahead. And the Argentine, who has fallen from eleven, has “a need for a revalidation”, according to the technician’s words as well.

Correa improved the team’s attack in the Pizjuán, after entering half an hour through a blurred Lodi. Initially, Simeone had opted for the attack by Lemar, but then the 10 moved well, served good passes in the area, but then He was unlucky on the clearest occasion of Atleti, that slammed into Bono almost on the horn. He did not put a brooch that would have been very good for the team and Simeone has noticed the desire for personal revenge.

The front therefore returns to its role as meritorious, to go back in the preferences of the Cholo. In memory are the missed goal chances (Sevilla, Levante, Real Madrid …), but in his favor he always has that agitator character that in these moments can be good for the team. What’s more, he gets on very well with João Félix, to whom he has given four assists this season. And at Betis they know well what he is capable of. Last year at Villamarín he entered in 57 ‘, scored in 58’ and assisted Morata in 84 ‘.