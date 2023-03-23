Tucu will leave but only on loan. The Dutchman returned from the World Cup without the right mindset. And then Brozovic, Gosens and Asllani

Sixty-four million is almost a financial loan for Inter. You can’t find them, you have to hope to recover them. Meanwhile you have lost them. Virtually, but the devaluation is in fact. And for a club that, financial fair play or not, still has to resort to buying and selling to design its present, that can never be good news. The 64 million represent the difference between the value of five players owned by Inter – five assets, without deliberately counting loans – at the start of this season compared to the current one. Assumed value, of course, because then on the market, as always, the law of supply and demand applies. But this is it: Correa, Brozovic, Dumfries, Gosens and Asslani weighed just under 150 million euros on the market last August – 149 to be precise – and now the value has almost halved, down to 85. See also Portugal, Minho derby: 3 minutes of silence and 3 reds, Police in the locker room at the end of the game…

flop tucu — It is the result of a disappointing return in most cases. But also of wrong choices. The larger, more visible one bears the name of Joaquin Correa, who cost Inter 30 million (plus bonuses) in the summer of farewell to Lukaku. A choice supported by coach Simone Inzaghi, who was later welcomed by the management after Marcus Thuram’s injury. And that turned out to be a failure. The Argentine has been plagued by injuries. But it can’t be an alibi, because even when it was available it was never a factor: 1,023 minutes in all of last Serie A, six goals split over three braces. The numbers of this championship are even worse: 438 minutes and three goals, at home against Spezia, Cremonese and Sampdoria. That house, San Siro, which now often rumbles when it touches the ball. Divorce at the end of the season is inevitable. But the valuation has halved: this is why in all likelihood the transfer will be on loan. See also Shakira 'challenges': unexpected reaction with people who ask about Piqué

other than worldwide — Brozovic is also destined for the sale, of whom we speak elsewhere, the footballer who more than anyone else in the squad has distanced himself from the performance of a season ago: at the time we were desperate for a renewal that was struggling to arrive, now he is a reserve and on the sidelines . On the margins there is, in some ways inexplicably given the performance, Dumfries. Last summer, the interest of half of the Premier League was clear, his assessment during the World Cup had even shot up to 50 million. Now it’s not worth more than half and Inter must really hope for a change of course from now to the end. What happened? The Dutchman returned from Doha without the right concentration and even with some physical setbacks. But the plug doesn’t go back easily.

hopes — Spina who is trying to make Gosens work instead. He himself admitted: “I wasn’t the player Inter hoped to have bought.” Some signs of life on the planet have been seen lately. But we are light years away from the player who split the games with Atalanta. Asllani deserves a separate chapter: Inter has invested 14 million in the future, hoping to receive some answers from the present as well. Here the problem, rather than devaluation, is one of perspective: the player has in fact lost almost a year. And nobody is happy: neither the midfielder, nor the club. Who knows, maybe spring will help. See also GT WC | Tickets for the Misano Sprint races on sale

March 23 – 00:03

