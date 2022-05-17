Chiara Casiraghi, who is the girlfriend of Tucu Correa: from the padel with Fedez to the father of the former Juventus player

They are a couple, they have made it known for a month now. Joaquin Correaa jewel of Inter born in 1994, and Chiara Casiraghi, daughter of the former Juve and Lazio, are together. And they proved it by celebrating the Italian Cup together on the Olimpico lawn a few minutes after beating Juventus in the final. We know Correa, yes, but who he is Chiara Casiraghi?

First the story with Correawhat time ago you are left with Desirée Cordero. At the beginning of April the first photos together, up Instagram. Then the catwalk at the Olimpico and the day after dinner at home Lautaro Martinez. There were also Joaquin And Clearin addition to Lautaro’s partner and to Juan Musso (Argentine goalkeeper of Atalanta) and wife. In short, now Correa And Clear make a steady couple.

Daughter of Pierluigi Casiraghiformer center forward with a past life between Juventus And Laziothen his Monza And Chelsea. His Monza because Pierluigi was born in Brianza and now lives there with his family, including Clearthe other son Andrea and his wife Barbara Lietti. They met as kids, they grew up together. Now Casiraghi is the owner of a sports complex dedicated to padel in Milan.

Chiara is 21 years old, she was born in 2001. She studies at the Catholic University of Milan. Up Instagram tells part of his life. The holiday in Argentina in late March, the birthday party with friends, December in Paris. Or even moments of everyday life, like today in the pool with Correa. The sea, one of his great passions. In summer, one of the favorite destinations is Versilia, Forte dei Marmi. He has also been surfing in the past. The dad owns City Padel Milan, a sports center with tennis courts and of course padel courts. There too Chiara often goes to play: she happened to share the field with her too Fedez.

