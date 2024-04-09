Rafael Correa during an interview in Brussels. Francisco Seco

The former president of Ecuador, Rafael Correa, demands that the international community stop the current ruler of his country, Daniel Noboa. The now opponent demands from the rest of the world “a strong reaction” against Ecuador for raiding the Mexican embassy, ​​attacking diplomatic staff and forcibly removing his former number two, Jorge Glas, to lock him in a maximum security prison. “That's a case belli. Imagine this happening with the United States embassy. We would already be invaded. It is even clumsy,” Correa declared at the headquarters of the European Parliament, in Brussels, where he lives with the refugee status granted by Belgium.

The Ecuadorian police attacked the Mexican embassy in Quito last Friday and removed former Ecuadorian vice president Jorge Glas, convicted in his country of corruption and who had been taking refuge in this diplomatic headquarters since last December waiting to travel to Mexico. This chapter represents a violation of the Vienna Convention and this is what Correa uses, among other reasons, to attack the current president of the country, Daniel Noboa, who he says is “a narcissist” who has grown up in a “cradle of gold” and has reached the highest position in an unexpected way.

Although I highlight that what Ecuador has done could be a “case belli”, Correa does not ask Mexico for a declaration of war. “They will know how to defend their interests,” he has said twice, as a sign of respect for the sovereign decisions of another State. What the former president, who has lived in Belgium almost since he left power in his country, is asking is for the international community to react strongly. “If there is no strong response, this guy [en referencia a Noboa] “It can cause even greater damage,” said the Ecuadorian. Among the forceful actions that he demands, he cites, as an example, “the withdrawal of ambassadors, stronger statements, [denuncias ante] the International Criminal Court.

Rafael Correa links the raid on the Mexican embassy and Noboa's political action to his “narcissistic and egocentric” personality

Correa links the raid on the Mexican embassy and Noboa's political action to his “egocentric” personality. He is “capricious, bad… He persecutes people,” he added. When he speaks of “cradle of gold,” it is a direct reference to the fact that the current president of Ecuador is the son of Álvaro Noboa, the richest man in the country, and remembers that he won the elections less than a year ago after the assassination of one of the candidates.

Knowing that the situation can be seen differently in Europe, depending on the political orientation of governments and parliamentarians, Correa has asked that “the reaction not be ideological, not politicized.” “This goes beyond left or right. It attacks civilizational principles, such as the inviolability of the diplomatic headquarters. I hope the right, especially the extreme right, does not ideologies this and [defiendan que]”As it is against a left-wing movement, it is okay for them to kill him while he is alive.”

During the conference, called by the MEP Manu Pineda, from the group La Izquierda, Correa has also expressed concern about Glas's health, after he suffered an overdose of anxiolytics, antidepressants and sedatives on Monday. “Yesterday he had problems and they took him to the military hospital,” said Pineda, who reported that Glas could be in a coma.

For his part, Pineda recalled that the European Union has an association agreement with Ecuador and has announced that he is going to ask the European External Action Service to visit Glas. “We are fearing for his life, we fear that they commit suicide, so to speak.” And he has announced that he is going to propose that parliament verify on the ground what is happening and will promote the inclusion of a debate on human rights in Ecuador in the next plenary session.

