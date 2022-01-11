Atlético travels to the Spanish Super Cup today, disputed in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia, and Simeone seems to be clear about his plans in his suitcase. Because the Argentine coach captained the team’s last training session before the flight, at Cerro del Espino, and seems to have a clear lead in addition to a return: that of the 5-3-2 system. The 4-4-2, effective against Rayo Vallecano and Rayo Majadahonda, he fell apart like sugar against Villarreal for sixty minutes and the rojiblancos only appeared in the game when the Argentine he returned to the scheme of three centrals and the entry of Vrsaljko, João and Koke.

This morning he tried that system and sowed doubt up front, with work with two different couples. On the one hand, that of Correa and João Félix and, on the other, that of Cunha and Suárez. It seems that, initially, it will be the first one the Argentine will bet on in the semifinal against Athletic (Thursday, 8:00 p.m., Movistar +). Correa has two goals in the last two league games, equaling Suárez in the top scorer, both with seven. And João asks for importance and minutes in each one who plays.

The eleven that Cholo meditates would then be formed by Oblak; Llorente, Felipe, Giménez, Hermoso, Carrasco; Koke, Kondogbia, Lemar; Correa and João Félix. The one sacrificed in the center would be De Paul, who did not play a good game in Vila-real while, behind, Simeone still cannot count on Savic, who did not travel. The Montenegrin rushed his options in the last hours and exercised two days ago on the grass but he has not finally recovered from his injury and will not travel to Arabia.