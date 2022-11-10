It was the golden year of Italian women’s cycling: the results of 2022 certify it, just think of Longo Borghini’s achievement at Roubaix, the triumphs of Marta Cavalli between Amstel, Freccia and Mont Ventoux, the exploits of Elisa Balsamo (Ghent-Wevelgem, Trofeo Binda, stages in the Giro, pink jersey), without forgetting the world gold medals on the track (Fidanza, the quartet), the bronze medals of the Persico between road and cross. And much more. But in the mid-90s, it should not be forgotten, there was an Italian, a Tuscan, who dominated the Giro and Tour: Fabiana Luperini, winner 5 times in Italy and 3 in France. She glorified the crowds on the way up, she was called the ‘Pantanina’. And today in her own way, at the age of 48, Fabiana Luperini still makes history as she has entered as ds of the staff of the Corratec team, awaiting the formalization of the landing among the Professional teams which should arrive in December. She will be the first Italian woman to lead a male pro team.

WORDS – Fabiana Luperini will work together with the Team Manager Serge Parsani and the reconfirmed Francesco Frassi and Marco Zamparella. You started as Sporting Director at Alè-Cipollini before working at a youth level with Ciclismo Insieme and with the San Miniato-Santa Croce Cycling Sports Group. “I am very happy for this opportunity – comments Fabiana Luperini – which was given to me by Team Corratec. I especially thank Francesco Frassi, with whom we have known each other for many years, for having bet on me. Being the first female Sporting Director of an Italian team is a great source of pride and I will work hard to ensure that the Corratec Team achieves its objectives “.