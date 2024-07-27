Yesterday marked four days since a group of residents of the San Rafael municipality He decided to manifest daily in a peaceful manner, at outskirts of a livestock farm located on the outskirts of the place, since the bad smells The damage caused by the corrals located there has become an unavoidable nuisance for them, and the worst thing is that some of them even became ill as a result; that is why they demanded that the authorities take action on the matter, and they finally acted.

Personal of Coepriss Guasave, as well as Municipal Health and Ecology, responded to the call and realized that people were not exaggerating in their complaints, since it was clear to them that the smells are unbearable, but according to them they had not been able to act by not locating the owner of the cattle farm, but finally they did so and drew up an informative report that will be forwarded to the Ministry of Agriculture and Coepriss in the state to do what is appropriate.

As the inhabitants are asking for these corrals to be relocated, authorities have promised to return in 10 days, as the idea is to inform them of the direction that this complaint takes, as they are concerned that their health is being affected by allowing these corrals to be so close to the houses, when the law is not supposed to allow it; that is why they hope that they will take this away. livestock to another area where it does not harm the daily life of the residents of San Rafael, since the authorities are supposed to be there to protect them and that is what they expect.

