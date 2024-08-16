Manzanillo, Mexico.- Claudia Sheinbaum, President-elect, assured that Javier Corral Jurado, former Governor of Chihuahua accused of embezzlement of 98.6 million pesos, remains safe in her team, in which he has been mentioned to head the Anti-Corruption Agency.

“No (he’s leaving). There’s no reason, he doesn’t have to leave the team, he’s already a senator of the movement,” said Sheinbaum in an interview in the port of Manzanillo.

The statement was made while accompanying President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the inauguration ceremony of an aqueduct in the town.

The Morena candidate’s successor, who will take office on October 1, aligned herself with Corral’s position regarding the arrest warrant issued by a judge in Chihuahua. Both maintain that the order is due to political revenge.

During her speech at the port, the future President said: “We have a good teacher, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.”

“It is a persecution, precisely, it has no basis, it is a matter of revenge,” he said as López Obrador said goodbye to the audience.

One day after receiving the certificate of President-elect, Sheinbaum left commercial flights and boarded the military plane where López Obrador usually travels, on their tenth tour together.

“Only on these occasions when it is very far away, going from one place to another,” the Morena member justified.

“We didn’t have enough time, but I waited until I was elected President because I couldn’t do it. But we will return at the right time, when I return, we will return to the commercials,” she added.

The inauguration followed the same script as their tours together, with López Obrador highlighting that she is the first female President of Mexico and with her guaranteeing the continuity of social programs.

An unscheduled element was the presence of protesters supporting Griselda Martínez, Mayor of Manzanillo. In January, Martínez announced her expulsion from Morena after pointing out the alleged presence of drug traffickers at Sheinbaum’s campaign events, organized by Governor Indira Vizcaíno.

The Governor also thanked López Obrador’s wife and one of his sons for their understanding of the time the President devotes to politics.

“There is also a family sacrifice, Beatriz. Our children lend us their time, our family lends us much of their time to dedicate to others, to a neighbor who requires their government, a neighbor who was previously ignored and is now listened to and cared for. Jesús Ernesto, seen from an individual perspective, it is clear that there has been a sacrifice on your part, for the time that belonged to your father and that you have lent it to us so that he can dedicate it to the transformation of our country. That sacrifice has been your personal contribution to the transformation of Mexico and I want to tell you that that sacrifice has been fundamental to achieving everything that has been achieved,” Vizcaíno explained.

In the afternoon, López Obrador and his successor will hold a meeting on Security in Michoacán, the same state where Felipe Calderón declared war on drug trafficking.