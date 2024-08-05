Chihuahua— Javier Corral is lying and blackmailing by claiming that his presumption of innocence has been violated, in order to try to evade the charges of illicit enrichment and tax fraud for which he is accused by the Chihuahua Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, a case that is being handled by the Civil Service and could reach the State Administrative Court of Justice.

This was agreed by the PRI and PAN deputies, Gabriel García Cantú and Omar Bazán, who asked Corral not to try to evade justice and to appear before the courts in a direct and transparent manner.

“His constant behavior in his warlike speeches and in his political history has always been to criticize, say, throw out, slander… always without support. It has always been his way of life, his way of operating, and even more so now that he wants to play the victim, but there is a history of being followed and circumstances where many of us have witnessed his actions,” declared the PRI member Omar Bazán.

Gabriel García Cantú called on the former governor to face the people of Chihuahua in the processes of the Jurisdictional Commission of Congress, the Secretariat of Public Function and the TEJA.

“Javier Corral is making a mistake by disparaging any case. He must face it head on, he who owes nothing fears nothing and in this case there are no abuses taking place as he did, even against the current governor Maru Campos,” concluded García Cantú.