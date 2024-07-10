Chihuahua, Chih.- Even though he was aware of the sentence issued by the American judge Rubén P. Morales, who acquitted the president and general director of El Diario, Osvaldo Rodríguez Borunda, of accusations of corruption against him filed in El Paso, Texas, when Javier Corral Jurado was governor of Chihuahua, he continued his attacks in the same vein.

In X, he referred on Monday to the resolution issued on June 28 by Judge Morales in El Paso County, the main parts of which were published by El Diario digital in a statement issued since Sunday, and on Monday in the printed newspapers.

Corral Jurado avoided the heart of the matter, the acquittal of Rodríguez Borunda, and focused on questioning the publications and insisting that the president of the newspapers obtained illicit money from former governor César Duarte Jáquez.

“This is a lawsuit filed by the Attorney General’s Office (of Chihuahua) in the United States to recover assets acquired and money invested by César Duarte in that country. Osvaldo Rodríguez Borunda was included as a beneficiary of that corruption…” said Corral, who is clearly familiar with the case.

The former governor then knew that the judge had ruled in favor of the head of El Diario. He maliciously omitted to say that the judge resolved the case (number 2020DCV0628) based on the motion requested by Rodríguez Borunda’s defense to issue a summary judgment on all claims of the plaintiff, the government of Chihuahua.

The state government, headed by Corral, added the company that publishes El Diario and its president to the lawsuit against Duarte, which began in 2020, at the beginning of 2021. It was unable to prove at that time that the publisher or its owner had received bribes during Duarte’s administration; “it has not even identified a single piece of real estate in Texas supposedly acquired by Mr. Rodríguez with the alleged bribes.”

The motion adds in its summary: There is no evidence that he received or used public funds or other stolen, diverted, and/or embezzled assets; there is no evidence that he conspired with Duarte to steal, nor that he is “jointly and severally liable for any act of Duarte and/or his associates or the conspirators.”

The American judge granted the motion on its terms and granted the “summary judgment” in favor of Osvaldo Rodríguez precisely because of the lack of evidence against him, but the former governor, formerly a member of the PAN, now running for senator for Morena, has continued to lie.