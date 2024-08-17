There are politicians who like to invent fights with windmills. It is not a casuistic or circumstantial decision, it is about convincing themselves that what happens to them is the product of perverse machinations, which are plotted and hatched in dark places with the sole objective of harming them.

But they make it all up and that is why what they argue in public is false; it is a ruse to mitigate the accusations of corruption that weigh against them.

One such case is that of Javier Corral Jurado, former governor of Chihuahua, future Morena multi-member senator and until a few days ago “high profile” as a possible Anti-Corruption prosecutor in the government of Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.

Corral Jurado is accused of having colluded with the former Secretary of Finance of Chihuahua, and having illegally disposed of, without being authorized to do so, the sum of 98 million pesos, according to the version released by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor of Chihuahua, Luis Abelardo Valenzuela Holguín.

The modus operandi was as follows, Javier Corral and his subordinate made two payments, each for 49 million 300 thousand pesos, at two different times; the first on December 3, 2019 and the second in August 2020; this is an illegal action since that resource was spent for an alleged restructuring of public debt, but it turns out that in the Treasury Department there is a specialized area to carry out this type of work, hence the payment made to a private office presupposes the commission of a crime and therefore the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of Chihuahua requested an arrest warrant, which was granted by a Control judge and which is based on a complaint filed in January 2023.

The attempted arrest of Javier Corral Jurado ended in an ominous case of cover-up by the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office, who instead of collaborating decided to protect the now fugitive from justice.

The Chihuahua authorities complied with all legal formalities to arrest him, but were unable to execute the arrest warrant for the simple reason that the Mexico City prosecutor, Ulises Lara, intervened and verbally announced that they were not going to collaborate with the Chihuahua Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office; with this, a letter of impunity was issued to the former governor of Chihuahua and he was allowed to remain free.

Javier Corral Jurado was a governor who was bad to mediocre. He distinguished himself by inventing enemies left and right, including the Bishop of Chihuahua and even the current governor, Maru Campos. Now he even says that the entire legal process he faces is a conspiracy involving the former governor of Chihuahua, César Duarte; the former governor of Sonora, Manlio Fabio Beltrones; and the governor Maru Campos. But this is only a childish attempt to try to place himself in the position of a political persecuted person and thereby seek to be a victim instead of a fugitive from justice.

But we must not forget that the Chihuahua authorities are not looking for him for political reasons, they are trying to arrest him so that he can answer for those acts of corruption that involve 98 million pesos of public funds and that, before being politically persecuted, made him a fugitive from justice.

When agents from the Chihuahua Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office were unable to arrest him because he was protected by the Mexico City government, Javier Corral revealed his fear of facing justice and his fear of ending up in jail.

The pathetic thing about all this is that, as a legal issue, it was brought to the political level by the authorities of Mexico City, because beyond the fact that Corral Jurado is one step away from being a plurinominal senator for Morena, it is not a sufficient reason for him not to appear and testify before the authorities for the crimes he is accused of.

The precedent that is set is very negative because it turns Morena or the 4T into a refuge for alleged criminals and fugitives from justice; this very unique protection, which ordinary citizens do not enjoy, leaves the perception that after committing a crime, it is only necessary to seek refuge in Morena to be protected and covered with a cloak of impunity.

Trying to give a political tone to his case, in order to evade justice, is a strategy that politicians in Mexico often use with little dignity and lacking honor; what the authorities of Mexico City did, becoming accomplices and protectors of this type of character, is a shameful act that shows the little appreciation that is had for the law and legality.

Giving shelter to Javier Corral is an affront to the people of Chihuahua that reveals a profound disregard for what is legitimate and legal.

And note that Corral Jurado is among the “notorious” as a possible anti-corruption prosecutor: the church in the hands of Luther!