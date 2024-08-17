Since yesterday afternoon, Javier Corral can no longer be detained with the arrest warrant that was issued against him for an alleged embezzlement of 98.6 million pesos to the detriment of the Government of Chihuahua.

The Fifth District Judge in Amparo of Mexico City, Patricia Marcela Diez Cerda, temporarily suspended the arrest warrant against the former Governor of Chihuahua and set the payment of a guarantee of 120 thousand pesos to maintain the judicial protection in force.

The justice system granted him a provisional suspension and set the hearing for August 27 to determine whether to grant him a definitive suspension, a ruling that would indefinitely halt the arrest warrant.

Diez Cerda agreed to hold the constitutional hearing until September 27, which is the last requirement that must be met before the judges can issue the amparo ruling.

Corral is wanted by the Chihuahua Police based on an arrest warrant issued by the First Instance Judge of the Judicial District of Morelos, for the crime of embezzlement.

On Wednesday, Chihuahua police attempted to arrest Corral at the Gin Gin restaurant in Colonia Roma.

However, the former Governor made at least one phone call and soon the capital prosecutor Ulises Lara arrived at the establishment, who took the former state leader in his truck, thwarting his capture.