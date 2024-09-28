Chihuahua, Chih.- The PAN senator, Mario Vázquez, spoke about the sanctions imposed by the State Court of Administrative Justice, TEJA, against former governor Javier Corral, who was disqualified for one year due to hidden enrichment. Vázquez considered that the former president does not show his face in the state in the face of this sentence and said that he is hiding in Morena’s skirts.

“I think it is important that whoever has been an authority shows their face. “I see that Javier Corral has not wanted to show his face in Chihuahua and has hidden under Morena’s skirts so as not to come to show his face and be accountable for the resources that were diverted from the treasury of the state of Chihuahua,” he said.

He pointed out that these resources are essential to solve different problems in the state. He added that his corrupt actions have been demonstrated, which is why Morena should also reject the former president, but on the contrary, it covers it up.