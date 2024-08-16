Mexico City.- Former Chihuahua governor Javier Corral has his rights protected and can access the immunity of his Senate seat if he takes the oath of office, said Morena senator Ricardo Monreal.

“Only with a conviction could Javier Corral be disqualified,” he explained.

According to Article 38 of the Constitution, the rights and prerogatives of citizens are suspended, among other reasons, “for being a fugitive from justice, from the time the arrest warrant is issued until the criminal action expires.”

The former Chihuahua president has been identified by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of that state as a “fugitive from justice” after, thanks to the intervention of the head of the capital’s Prosecutor’s Office, Ulises Lara, he avoided being arrested on Wednesday night.

Monreal brought up the case of Julio Godoy, who had an arrest warrant and entered the Chamber of Deputies in the trunk of a car to be able to take the oath of office.

“That could even happen (…) but if Corral is arrested, he will not take the oath of office and would lose his immunity,” warned the Morena senator.

“The swearing-in is the act that protects the legislator and grants him immunity, but if he does not take the oath, there is no protection of immunity and he can be arrested at any time,” he added.

Javier Corral is due to appear at the Senate next week to be accredited as a senator of the Republic, but, according to Monreal, he could be arrested there.

“He must necessarily appear, but he could be arrested unless he obtains a provisional suspension from a District Judge,” he added.