Chihuahua—“If Javier had the decency, courage, honesty, and integrity to face justice in Chihuahua, he could come and obviously face the accusations and see what happens from there. He did none of that, he evaded justice illegally, with the illegal help of a spurious prosecutor who graduated in a day and based on his influence and friendships in Morena, and he is free. As a fugitive, they cannot give him the certificate of senator,” was the statement of the Magistrate of the Judicial Branch of Chihuahua, Luis Villegas, yesterday before the legal process that is being followed against the former president.

The magistrate, who also filed a complaint against the former governor for moral damages in 2022, also considered that the process continues despite the constitutional jurisdiction, so he emphasized that Javier Corral remains a fugitive from justice. “There is an order against Javier Corral, forget that senator, former governor, is nothing; he is an ordinary citizen. There was an order that should have been served and that in a completely illegal manner through influences he was released, he is a fugitive from justice,” he added. He pointed out that by giving him a certificate as a senator, a crime is committed, as it is a simulation and he is a fugitive from justice as he is not fit to hold public office. “Javier is now a fugitive, a fugitive criminal who through the influence of his new friends in Morena is free. He is a fugitive from justice and no, he should not be a senator,” he considered. Despite the immunity and the position as senator, Villegas said that this figure prevents him from being arrested, but does not give him impunity. He pointed out that for this to happen, a removal of immunity must be presented, however, with Morena having the majority in Congress, he considered that the removal of immunity would not happen. He explained that the crime may expire, however, since it is an amount like 98 million pesos, he should face justice.