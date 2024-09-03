Chihuahua, Chih.- The State Administrative Court (TEJA) continues to work on the integration of two new magistrates and the Corral case is moving forward as one more matter that must be judged through due process.

This was stated by the presiding judge of the body, Alejandro Tavares, who explained that Javier Corral’s immunity would be a matter for the resolution that has not yet been reached, however, he clarified that the resolutions taken by the court have a national scope, and not only municipal and state.

“We are limited to commenting on this matter because it is an open process, but I must tell you that the people of Chihuahua must trust the work that the Court is doing, and in that sense, when they reach a resolution and consensus, we will move on to the stage of analyzing this issue,” said Tavares Calderón.

He indicated that the body he heads will analyze the evidence from the investigative party and from the former governor to make a decision regarding what is appropriate, in full compliance with the law.

He indicated that the TEJA is handling numerous cases relating to people who worked in Javier Corral’s administration, including secretaries of state, department heads and other minor officials against whom proceedings were opened by the Civil Service.