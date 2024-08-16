Mexico City.- In the plot of the failed attempt to capture former governor Javier Corral, PAN senator Damián Zepeda attributed the struggle to a political matter that invaded the judicial sphere.

In an interview, the former PAN leader acknowledged that an old “back and forth” dispute is brewing between Corral, a senator elected by Morena and former PAN governor of Chihuahua, and Governor Maru Campos.

“I have always considered that political issues that are mixed with justice are inappropriate. These issues, regardless of the party they come from, seem negative to me. Above all, the political use of justice,” he said.

“Unfortunately,” the legislator said, “in the case of Chihuahua this issue has been going on for many years, it is a political conflict back and forth. In this case, the elected senator and the governor have been in conflict since other times,” he said.

“My wish would be to get things back on track, to keep politics separate from justice. If there is a legal issue that can be resolved in court, go ahead, but let it stay separate from political issues,” he added.

In any case, Zepeda proposed, this matter has to be “investigated and pursued, but when it is contaminated with political work, with political dates, with statements and personal disputes, it is evident that the issues are political.

“Even though she is from my party (the governor), when I see this type of issue, as I have seen in other states encouraged by Morena against PAN figures, the truth is that it smells like political issues to me and I cannot agree with it. If there is something in the background, I hope they make it public, they can process it appropriately and let the courts decide and not mix this matter with politics.”