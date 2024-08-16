The Secretary General of Government, Santiago de la Peña, described the process against former Governor Javier Corral as objective and stated that the government of the state of Chihuahua, nor the governor, have any influence on the accusations made by the former governor. He recalled that the auditor of the Superior Audit Office of the State, ASE, who filed the complaint for the alleged misappropriation of more than 98 million pesos, was appointed during the administration of Corral himself.

“Let us remember that the procedure against this person was not initiated by the executive branch of the state of Chihuahua, it was initiated by the ASE, an audit that was proposed by former Governor Corral at one point during his mandate and was ratified by the local Congress at that time and with a qualified majority,” he recalled.

“I believe that greater objectivity could not be demonstrated if we refer to the person (Corral) who appointed the auditor and it is this auditor who files the complaint after finding evidence of irregularities or alleged acts of corruption of up to 98 million pesos, which he presents to the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office. The Prosecutor’s Office does its job and carries out an investigation and, as a result of this investigation, requests a criminal judge to issue an arrest warrant in accordance with the law, and it is the judge who issues the arrest warrant; the state governor has no involvement in this process,” he said.

He added that the accusations of Javier Corral, now a fugitive from justice, seem to use schizophrenic language: “Imagine things in which the governor has to do with other actors and is in collusion with other actors of national order or other states. What happens here is that there are some facts pointed out specifically by the Superior Audit and based on that the anti-corruption prosecutor acts and requests a judge to judicialize the file and that whoever appears as the alleged person responsible for the commission of a crime be brought before the courts,” he said.