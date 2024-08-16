The former governor of Chihuahua, Javier Corral, is accused by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of that state of embezzling more than 98 million pesos, through a simulation in the restructuring of the debt in July 2019.

For the Chihuahua ministerial authorities, the former PAN member is a fugitive from justice, after he avoided being arrested in Mexico City last Wednesday, thanks to the intervention of the head of the capital’s Prosecutor’s Office, Ulises Lara.

Chihuahua Prosecutor Abelardo Valenzuela said that evidence was presented that Corral, now supported by Morena, irregularly awarded a contract worth 98.6 million pesos to the López Elías Finanzas Públicas SC office during his administration.

For this reason, a First Instance Judge of the Morelos Judicial District, in Chihuahua, granted the arrest warrant for criminal case 3050/2024.

“That resource was diverted to award a contract to a private individual that was intended to restructure the debt of the state of Chihuahua without any deliverables having been made.

“This is a clear and flagrant violation of all applicable regulations in the state of Chihuahua; they practically made a contract, they simulated a debt restructuring,” the Chihuahua prosecutor described in a press conference.

Valenzuela explained that the investigation was initiated by the State Audit Office when Javier Corral was still Governor of Chihuahua.

Ulises Lara, head of the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office, justified having prevented Corral’s arrest with the argument that the collaboration procedures with the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of Chihuahua had not been concluded.

“Under no circumstances was it a rescue, as has been wrongly and fraudulently pointed out. The arrest of a person without exhausting the essential procedural formalities constitutes illegal deprivation of liberty,” the capital official alleged.

President AMLO considered that the attempted arrest of Javier Corral is revenge by the PAN Governor of Chihuahua, Maru Campos, whom he accused of maintaining an alliance with the former PRI Governor, César Duarte.

And he claims: ‘it’s revenge’

Former PAN member Javier Corral yesterday filed a request for protection against the arrest warrant issued against him on August 9.

According to judicial sources, the appeal by the former Governor of Chihuahua was filed before the Criminal Amparo Courts of Mexico City.

The arrest warrant was issued on August 9 in criminal case 3050/2024, at the request of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of Chihuahua, following a complaint from the State Superior Audit Office.

According to the former PAN member, he has not committed any crime. He said that the PAN governor of Chihuahua, Maru Campos, “is under the control and blackmail” of the PRI members César Duarte Jáquez and Manlio Fabio Beltrones.

“(As President) I undertook a fight against the corruption of the current Governor (Maru Campos), who was even linked to the process, and her network of political-criminal complicity. It is these dark interests that now persecute me,” Corral justified yesterday in a statement.