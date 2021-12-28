I would like to start with everyday life. What time does Corrado Passera wake up in the morning?

“At a quarter to 7 and then, with my wife, we prepare the children for school.”

And what time do you go to sleep?

“Around midnight.”

Do you take the children to school?

“Sometimes I, sometimes my wife, sometimes we get help.”

What time in the office?

“If I bring them, at 9, otherwise shortly after 8”.

How many hours do you work a day?

“Until 8 in the evening.”

That’s 12 hours more or less. It is not too much?

“There are different stages in life. When you have founded a company and you are responsible for it, you actually always work, even after 8pm and during the weekend, but I find this a consequence of a choice “.

Is this the period of your life when you have worked the most?

“I have worked in very dramatic situations, and those are phases where you have no peace. When I found myself avoiding the failure of Olivetti, demonstrating that the post office should not be closed, but could be healed, when we felt the Troika at the gates… in the emergency phases there is no limit to the commitment that is put in. “

This can certainly be true for those who start a business or at least for those who choose self-employment, but not for those who have to do one.

“There are many ways to be happy with your professional life and this is true both in the world of self-employed workers and in that of employees”.

Maybe, but excessive flexibility is not a luxury that an employee can afford.

“More than for regular employees, the problem exists for many para-dependent and irregular workers who have to accept bestial rhythms to survive. Those that Ricolfi rightly defines “slaves” ».

Corrado Passera, born in Como in 1954, is one of the most important European bankers and Italian public managers. In the last fifty years he has crossed the history of this country at the helm of: Intesa, Poste, Olivetti, Mondadori, Espresso Group, Banco Ambrosiano Veneto, among others. The Financial Times he once compared him to Harvey Keitel’s character from Pulp Fiction: “the fixer.” In the sense that very often he was the man who “cleaned up” the troubles caused by others and put everything back in order. He said, “I solve problems but you have to do exactly what I say.”

In order not to miss anything, he was also Minister of Economic Development and Infrastructure and Transport in the Monti government from 2011 to 2013. Graduated from Bocconi, he also studied in the USA. 1.90 tall, lean physique. He’s a McKinsey boy. If he hadn’t been a banker, he would have wanted to be a doctor. In 2014 he also launched his own political movement: “Italia Unica”, eventually withdrawing from the race for mayor of Milan. Five children. Luigi and Sofia, had by the first wife. And three others: Luce, Giovanni and Eugenia with their second wife Giovanna Salza, an expert in business communication and now a successful entrepreneur in the veterinary clinic sector. «A great love», says Passera. Who today, at the age of 67, runs his own new bank: illimity. We met him at his home in Brera, in the center of Milan.