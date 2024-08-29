Corrado Guzzanti instead of Antonello Venditti: the gaffe of the Spanish site

The gaffe of the Spanish newspaper has gone viral on the web ABC who mistook Corrado Guzzanti for Antonello Venditti.

The site, in fact, published an article that retraced the incident involving the singer, who, during a concert, mimicked and insulted a disabled spectator.

The article, entitled “An Italian musician imitates and insults a disabled girl in one of his concerts”, was accompanied by a photo of Corrado Guzzanti, who in the 2000s performed an imitation of the singer-songwriter on the TV show The Eighth Dwarf.

The site later replaced the photo with a corrected image of Antonello Venditti, but the gaffe had already gone viral on the web.

Antonello Venditti apologized for the incident through a video published on his Facebook profile in which he declared: “If I made a mistake, I’m sorry but it was the result of the darkness and stress of a very very complicated concert and different from all the others. I would burst into tears because it’s right this way, I’m so sorry”.

“After the concert I immediately made amends, the parents got my passes. I’m not a monster, I made a mistake because in the dark I didn’t notice this girl. I thought it was a political protest that I’m used to so I responded very violently” concluded the singer-songwriter.