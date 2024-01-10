Corrado Guzzanti against political correctness: “It kills comedy”

Corrado Guzzanti lashes out against political correctness and explains why Rai will never again be able to have a season like the one he experienced.

Interviewed by The Republic on the occasion of the new episodes of BarLume crimes, broadcast on Sky from 12 January, the comedian remembers when he satirized by imitating some political exponents of the time: “Good times. Yes, I miss it a little. In the sense that I'm a little nostalgic, and I know a little that there are things that are fine where they are. It is a very particular season. I was lucky because mine was long, beautiful, very creative, now I wouldn't go back to doing that, it doesn't make sense anymore. Everything has changed so much.”

And today he states: “If you want, they are all parodiable, even too much so. I feel a sense of futility, even when I see my colleagues, who are very good. But it's as if something deep inside had fallen apart, if the subversive character that was there when we started had been lost. We started with Serena Dandini's group as the Berlin Wall collapsed, we crossed the transition between the first and second Republic”.

“Today the parties are business committees, it is very right to continue satire, but the idea of ​​commenting on what Salvini tweeted makes me sad, it does not inspire creativity in me. I hope to return to the theater… Even if I no longer have the body for the life of a service station” adds the actor and comedian.

On Rai 3 of which he was a member, Corrado Guzzanti states: “I see very little of Rai in general, Andrea Salerno's La7 follows the trend of the Third Network, it does beautiful, interesting things. Rai will no longer be able to have a season like that.”

Corrado Guzzanti, therefore, talks about his hypercriticality: “My hypercriticality only concerns my work, it is a vice to try to perfect everything, even when it is too late. I was playing Rokko Smitherson and kept adding lines as I played him, a bit like someone who would like to touch up the homework — move the semicolon, the adverb, the adjective — after handing it in.”

The actor then explains how comedy has changed with political correctness: “It has changed for the worse. I don't know if political correctness has its hours, days or years numbered, but I hope so. Have you seen Ricky Gervais or Louis CK? A humor that belongs less to us, even gigantic vulgarities. But the principle according to which you have to censor anything that might offend a minority cannot work, it cannot be expected. The principle must be that if you get offended, it's your problem.”

“We all know what really cannot be done and cannot be said, because it scandalizes us first – adds Corrado Guzzanti – But political correctness today makes work difficult for everyone, and sooner or later it will soften. I can't think of a future where you have to be careful about commas because the comma circle might get offended.”

About his film, Fascists on Mars, and its relevance states: “When the film came out, somewhat naively, I thought that certain words were, except for very small minorities, outdated. And therefore they could be satirically archived. Instead they are still evocative. It is a very easy ideology for simple minds; for those who are full of frustration and anger, they continue to exist in their complete ahistoricity. They can't produce anything, but since there are no others available today, they cling to those. No politician thinks five years from now, no one has a project for the country.”

Finally, Corrado Guzzanti reveals what he thinks of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: “Meloni, as we see her now, is very alone in her house. Although Fratelli d'Italia has existed for several years, she has not been able to build a ruling class that resembles her, she holds the pieces together. Once upon a time the politician chose the good ones making them become faithful, today he chooses the faithful who he hopes will become good, people who only consolidate his power”.