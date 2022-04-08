The Ukrainian president Zelensky accuses the Moscow government to make propaganda by inventing false evidence to distract from the heinous crimes committed by the Russian army in Bucha. The Kiev leader claims that the Russians have come to use the corpses to blame the Ukrainians for the massacres in Mariupolwhere many civilians lost their lives.

On the 43rd day of the war in Ukraine, the president of Kiev took stock of the situation, calling for more drastic measures against Russia, with tougher and bolder sanctions to weaken the Moscow government. And he also asked for more weapons from the allies:

Ukraine needs weapons that allow us to win on the battlefield. And this will be the strongest of all possible sanctions against Russia.

Zelensky wanted to remember, in this appeal, not only the successes on the field, but also those carried out by diplomacy:

The UN General Assembly has decided to suspend Russia’s accession to the Human Rights Council. I am grateful to those states that have supported this decision. Russia has had nothing to do with the concept of human rights for a long time. Maybe one day it will change. But so far, the Russian state and the Russian military are the biggest threat on the planet to freedom, to human security, to the concept of human rights as such. After Bucha, this is already obvious.

Corpses to blame the Ukrainians for the massacres in Mariupol, heavy accusations from Kiev to Moscow

The Ukrainian leader said that a Borodyanka they are clearing the rubble. And unfortunately many civilian corpses emerge.

What will happen when the world finds out the whole truth about what the Russian army did in Mariupol? There, in almost every street, there is what the world saw in Bucha and other cities of the Kiev region. The same cruelty. The same heinous crimes.

Then the heavy accusation against the Russian propaganda: