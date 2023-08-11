MAGS. officially announced Corpse Party II: Darkness Distortion, new chapter in the survival horror series. Developed by Team GrisGristhe title will be released in Japan during 2024. At the moment, the platforms on which the game will be available have not yet been revealed, much less if it will be released in the West.

Makoto Kedouinscreenwriter of the game, has revealed that it is a real sequel to Corpse Party. Kedouin-san hopes that the horrors told within this new chapter will be a source of encouragement for people, so that they can more easily face the harsh reality of everyday life.

We just have to wait to find out more information about this new chapter of Corpse Party.

Source: MAGS. Street Gematsu