Sestri Levante – The railway traffic between Sestri Levante and Chiavari returned to normal at 13.00, after the investigations of the judicial authority. The trains had been stopped since 11 in both directions due to the discovery of a body on the tracks at the height of the bridge over the Entella river. The staff of Polfer and the mortuary service had intervened on the spot for the removal of the body.

Due to the traffic block, High Speed, InterCity and Regional trains recorded longer journey times up to 110 minutes.

High-speed trains and InterCity directly involved with a longer journey time of more than 60 minutes:

• FB 8606 Rome Termini (6.57am) – Turin Porta Nuova (1.40pm)

• IC 666 Livorno Central (8:35) – Milan Central (1:53 pm)

• ICN 794 Reggio Calabria Central (21:43) – Turin Porta Nuova (14:40)

• EN 233 Wien Hauptbahnhof (19:23) – Tarvisio Boscoverde – La Spezia Centrale (12:20)

Regional trains have been subject to route restrictions.