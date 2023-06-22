Genoa – The lifeless body of a man was found on an escarpment not far from Faiallo pass. To identify him, today in the late afternoon, a patrol of the forest carabinieri who was carrying out a patrol tour.

Second the first reconstruction, yet to be confirmed, could be a person who was reported missing at least a week ago. And her body would be partially decomposed. The carabinieri have collected some elements that suggest that this subject is involved, but the conditional is a must because the investigations are underway and formal recognition must be made.

The hypotheses of the Arma to define what happened at the moment are two: a voluntary act or an accident. Without discarding other scenarios, although currently considered less probable. The military of the investigative unit, directed by Major Francesco Filippo, are also dealing with the case. The arrival of the coroner is also awaited.