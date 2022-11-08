Chiapas.- After being missing for 6 days, the body of the young Estefanía Martínez Matíaswas found in a state of decomposition on the road that connects Tuxtla Gutierrez with the community of Emiliano Zapata, in the state of Chiapas.

Just last Saturday afternoon, family and friends of the young 22 year old nursing student They demonstrated in front of the Chiapas Government Palace to demand that all lines of search for Martínez Matías be exhausted.

Interviewed by local media, one of the young woman’s friends announced that Estefanía had disappeared since the past Sunday October 30after having attended a party in the capital of the federal entity.

The young woman explained that the last contact she had with the young student was around 9 at night that weekend. Likewise, Martínez’s friend expressed her concern because the person who last saw her has given different statements of fact.

Just a few hours after the protest carried out by family and friends of Estefanía, the young woman was found dead on the road that links the capital of Chiapas with the community of Emiliano Zapata, according to what was reported by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE). ).

“The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) through the Office of the Forced Disappearance of Persons and that Committed by Individuals located a female person, lifeless in Tuxtla Gutiérrez,” details the statement published by the FGE.

In the text, the agency indicates that the young woman’s relatives identified the body as Martínez Matías. Likewise, it announces that the death of the 22-year-old will be investigated as femicidethis as there are indications that it could be this type of crime.

“This day, the search brigade headed by this Prosecutor’s Office, in coordination with various institutions, located on the Tuxtla Gutiérrez-Emiliano Zapata highway, the lifeless body of a female person, who was identified by relatives as Estefanía “N”, 22 years old who had a search file Have you seen? “, he indicated.