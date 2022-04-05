Mystery in Veneto: a The corpse completely torn to pieces was found in a bag in the Po, near Santa Maria Maddalena, part of the municipality of Occhiobello, in the province of Rovigo, in Veneto. The female bodyas established by the first analyzes, it could be that of Isabella Noventa or Samira El Attar.

The body torn apart and placed inside a bag, then thrown into the waters of the Po river, it returned to show itself, because the watercourse is dry. They identified it at the height of the Viale dei Nati Park, in Santa Maria Maddalena di Occhiobello, in the province of Rovigo.

The Carabinieri of Occhiobello and Castelmassa together with their colleagues from the Scientific Police who arrived from Venice immediately fenced off the area to carry out all findings of the case. All the tracks are currently open, although the police, of course, keep the maximum confidentiality.

A worker passing by noticed a suspicious pocket in the shallows of the Po river. The man immediately called i Carabinieriwho recovered the body in poor condition, proving that he spent a lot of time in the water.

The pm of the Public Prosecutor of Rovigo, Andrea Bigiarirni, may require tests, also useful for identifying the victim. It is speculated that this is a murder victim whose body was made to disappear. But the scarce rains of recent times and a drought that had never been seen made it possible to recover the body.

Corpse in pieces found in a bag in the Po: who is the dead woman?

At the moment we only know that the body is female. It is hypothesized that it could be the body of the only two women who disappeared in the vicinity and to be precise in the Padua area, for whom a murder is hypothesized.

We are talking about Isabella Noventa, who disappeared into thin air in 2016, and Samira El Attar, who disappeared in 2019. Their bodies have never been found.