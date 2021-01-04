NAfter the discovery of a dead 65-year-old in his apartment in Winterberg in the Sauerland, the police and public prosecutor’s office evaluate DNA traces from the crime scene. The dead man was found on Wednesday shortly after the police went out to investigate a burglary in an apartment building. There is already a hot lead to an accused in the case, but no urgent suspicion, said Klaus Neulken from the Arnsberg public prosecutor’s office. The homicide investigation continued.

According to the prosecutor, the investigators assume a homicide due to the injuries of the 65-year-old. The house was also broken into, but in a different apartment. The police had already been on the way because of the reported break-in when a resident discovered the body. The public prosecutor initially did not want to provide any further details about the possible course of events, as it was about perpetrator knowledge.