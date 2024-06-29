Ciudad Juárez— A man was found dead this morning in the vicinity of the Palo Chino neighborhood, amid garbage, debris, desert flora and some blankets.

Official reports indicate that the discovery took place at 7:36 in the morning, at the intersection of Calcita and Tezontle streets.

Elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat of the Western district aboard unit 340 arrived at the site and confirmed the incident, in addition to detailing that it was a lifeless man, abandoned there without a shirt, half-wrapped in a white blanket, and that he had blood stains on his neck and face.

The State Investigation Agency and the Directorate of Forensic Services have been informed of the 102nd murder victim of the month of June.

There was no further information regarding his identity or those responsible for leaving the body there.