New Delhi The seventh round of talks between the top level ministers and the corps commander level between India and Chinese forces is proposed on October 12. India’s top-level ministers and military officials on Friday discussed the strategy for the seventh round of corps commander-level talks with the Chinese Army PLA on 12 October and reviewed the security situation in eastern Ladakh.

Core commanders are in talks with a special agenda to prepare a framework for the withdrawal of troops from the points of confrontation in eastern Ladakh. Sources say that the top ministers and military officials of the China Study Group (CSG) reviewed the situation in East Ladakh and discussed key issues to be raised in the talks to be held on Monday.

The CSG includes Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat, besides the three army chiefs. Sources said that in the meeting, Army Chief General MM Narwane informed about the current conditions of East Ladakh.

According to sources, the two sides may consider taking further steps to maintain stability at the grassroots level and avoid action that could create fresh tensions in the region. A senior Foreign Ministry official can be part of the Indian delegation to the talks, which will be led by Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, commander of the 14 Corps of Leh based in the Indian Army.

The two sides announced some decisions after the last round of military talks on 21 September, including not sending more troops to the front, avoiding unilaterally changing the ground situation, and avoiding further complicating things. Is included.

