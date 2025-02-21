Claudia T. Ferrero Madrid 02/21/2025



Updated at 15: 41h.





He Market volume of corporate trips could reach a potential roof of up to 15.6 billion eurosa figure that not only recovers the prepaandia levels, where an annual investment of 12,500 million euros in 2018 was recorded, but goes further, according to the report ‘2025, a look at the future of business trips’, made by Gebta Spain and Braintrust.

To understand the importance and trends of this sector for the current year, from ABC it has contacted Payfit, Ouigo and Uberrelevant companies in the area of ​​business trips and mobility.

Adriana Guzmán, director of Uber for companies in southern Europeclaims to have “a sense of optimism” in what to the evolution of business tourism in respect, “an increase in the investment of these transfers is expected, turning labor displacements into a strategic lever for business development.” In the same way, Federico Pareja, Commercial Director and Marketing of Ouigo Spainopt for the railway sector as the best option and more sustainable for this type of movements.

Gloria Martínez Rubert, Marketing Director Payfit Spainon the other hand, it confesses that this type of displacement not only contributes value to the company but also offers employees “an opportunity to boost their work, strengthen relationships and promote their professional development.”









Corporate trips, an opportunity for employers and employees

Martínez Rubert assures that this type of trips power both the interpersonal relationships Within the work team, reinforcing the integration of its members, in case of being a group itinerary; like “individual development » and “decision making autonomously”, if it is an individual trip.

In addition, it recognizes the opportunity to do networking that this type of meetings suppose, which allow companies and workers to know more about competition. Payfit Spain director comments that «Many of the most interesting and valuable conversations for networking arise in the most informal momentsas if waiting for a train, in the shipment of an airplane or just before a meeting ».

“Close communication and balance between working hours and displacement” for a corporate trip are essential to ensure the Welfare of the worker According to Payfit Spain’s marketing director. When staying the worker or workers, the most common is that it be in the same distance or in nearby hotels. This is usually a “natural preference of employees and should not necessarily involve sharing a room or a small space without considering individual preferences,” says Gloria Martínez Rubert.

In this regard, he explains that the «Employer’s role must be conciliatory ». Therefore, you should not choose, from a business point of view, opt for the economic issue when planning the displacement, or for the well -being of the employee, but must find the balance between both aspects.

The train, the most comfortable and sustainable medium for national corporate trips, according to Ouigo

As for the election in the means of transport that the company will choose, from Ouigo «They firmly believe that the train is the best option for corporate trips ». Among the reasons that support this means of transport as the ideal for this type of displacements are “speed, comfort and sustainability”, and in the case, to choose low -speed lowcost, an accessible price such as Ouigo, According to Federico Pareja, Commercial and Marketing Director of Ouigo Spain. Thus, they say giving access to the high -speed train to “profiles that could not afford it”, in which they include freelancers, entrepreneurs and small entrepreneurs.

From ouigo «we are convinced that train will be consolidated as the number one option for corporate trips», Alega couple. Declarations framed in a context marked by the recent signature of sustainable loans for 250 million euros between BBVA and Adif high speed for the renewal and reconstruction of more railway lines in Spain, as reported by the banking entity in a statement today.

Also, couple points out that «the train is the most sustainable means of transport »since, by producing a “carbon footprint 80 times less than that of an airplane and 50 times than that of a car”, this sector helps in the “decarbonization of transport in Spain.” Well received information if one takes into account that the percentage of travel volume for business reasons is booming, from the fall of the levels by the 2019 pandemic.

As for the Interurban mobility In the place of destination, workers opt for models such as Uber, who say that an increasing number of users “use the application for professional purposes through company accounts.” Therefore, from Uber for Business They are working «to promote mobility automation, including initiatives such as Mobility As a Service (Maas) that encompass taxis, micromobility, trains … », which allows the user to use a single application for this type of displacements, explains Adriana Guzmán, director of Uber for companies in southern Europe.

Business Mobility Trends for 2025

Adriana Guzmán cites the research survey prepared at the end of 2024 by the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) to corroborate the boom in which the tourism sector and business trips are located“86% of buyers and suppliers of global corporate transfers argued that business trips had equal or better performance than they anticipated for the year they closed.”

Consequently, one of the more sound trends In the sector it is the call ‘Bleisure ‘a mixture between business trips and leisure, Guzmán and a couple emphasize. This initiative allows workers, in the words of the director of Uber for companies in southern Europe, “enjoy the place they have attended for work reasons having private time to do tourism.” Also, from the technological point of view it emphasizes that another of the booming trends is «the integration with Expenditure Management Toolswhich responds to customer demand to use a unique application that eliminates the need to pass invoices and save tickets ». Finally, Guzmán brings out the theme of the sustainability as one of the issues that companies take into account and that will continue to rise in this 2025.