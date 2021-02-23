Corporate responsibility Finnwatch: Outokumpu buys raw material from a mining company whose operations could have a “catastrophic impact” on the Brazilian indigenous people

According to the NGO Finnwatch, deforestation and wastewater caused by the nickel mine have polluted the river used by the xikrin indigenous people, so that, for example, human diseases have increased.

NGO Finnwatch considers the stainless steel manufacturer Outokumpu to be involved in a serious violation of the human rights of indigenous peoples living in the Amazon in Brazil.

It is a nickel mine in the Amazon region of the Brazilian mining company Vale. According to the organization, Outokumpu has purchased significant amounts of ferronickel used in the production of stainless steel from Vale since at least 2016.

During that time, according to Finnwatch, Vale has, among other things, endangered the safety of the xikrin indigenous people by polluting the river extending into its territory with heavy metals that are dangerous to health. Finnwatch says that Outokumpu has insufficiently supervised its subcontractors.

Fake is the largest mining company in Brazil. The company has previously been subject to corporate responsibility obligations and is, among other things, blacklisted by the Norwegian Oil Fund, ie companies in which the fund does not invest.

The Vale-owned Onça Puma mine is located in the state of Pará, next to an indigenous land called xikrin. Near the mine flows a river, along which is the largest village of xikrinien and whose water is used daily by the population.

According to Finnwatch, studies have shown that the river is polluted with heavy metals. According to the local university, the reason is the leaching of minerals caused by deforestation due to mining activities and the wastewater discharged into the river by the mining company, the NGO says.

The Cateté River flows through the land area of ​​the people of Xikrin. The river has been polluted by Vale mining and its water can no longer be used and the fish in the river cannot be eaten.­

Report xichrins interviewed for this purpose report an increase in diseases among others in recent years. The population has also had to give up fishing in the river, for example.

“With the pollution of the Cateté River, harmful substances have accumulated in the body of xichrins, which can have a catastrophic effect on the health and birth rate of the people,” the Finnwatch report summarizes.

In addition, according to the organization, it has been decided to build the mine initially in the area without consulting the indigenous people.

The mining company has had legal disputes with the local population and xikrin for years. There is currently a 12-month break for litigation agreed by the parties.

Outokumpu The Tornio steel plant is one of the world’s largest integrated plants producing stainless steel from recycled materials.

Nickel is used in certain stainless steel grades, much of which comes to Outokumpu as recycled metal and a smaller part as ferronickel purchased abroad, among other things.

According to Finnwatch, the Group has purchased a total of more than 33,000 tonnes of ferronickel from Onça Puma during 2016–2019.

Of this figure, the Tornio plant accounts for 3,200 tonnes. Most were purchased by Outokumpu’s subsidiaries in the United States and Sweden.

Stainless steel production began in Tornio in 1976.­

Finnwatchin Outokumpu has not credibly controlled its subcontractors.

Among other things, the organization urges the company to commit to the UN Guiding Principles on Human Rights and Business and to launch a human rights due diligence process.

In addition, it is urging the company, along with other subcontractors, to ensure that Vale stays on the agreed break from litigation and begins clearing the river.

The Finnish state is Outokumpu’s largest shareholder with a holding of approximately 20 percent through the investment company Solidium. Finnwatch also relies on the state’s corporate governance in the matter.

Outokumpu the director responsible for accountability Juha Erkkilä notes that the company does not provide more detailed information on individual suppliers, as this is an essential part of trade secrets.

He does not comment, for example, on the extent to which the company was aware of Vale’s litigation.

“We do not comment on the issues of an individual supplier, but we actively monitor what is happening in the industry. Of course, we follow what our subcontractors do. ”

Erkkilä emphasizes that the company requires responsibility from all its suppliers. According to him, the subcontractors commit to the company’s human rights guidelines and the company has its own team dedicated to supervising subcontractors.

Erkkilä emphasizes that Outokumpu is a responsible player in the steel industry and a member of Responsible Steel, for example.

He mentions that Outokumpu is also, for example, the only company in the industry to include emissions from its suppliers in its carbon footprint.

EcoVadis, ISS ESG and S & P’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment, for example, have also given a good rating in sustainability comparisons.

“In that sense, it was a little special to see it look outward so that we didn’t act responsibly.”

In Finnwatch’s opinion, the above-mentioned commercial services are not transparent. They also do not necessarily give a true picture of the level of corporate responsibility. Finnwatch therefore criticizes Outokumpu for the fragmentation of corporate responsibility work and, for example, for the opacity of reporting.

Erkkilä considers it a good idea to report grievances.

“Any presentation of development targets is very welcome. If better ways of doing things are identified, they will of course be taken. ”

According to Erkkilä, Outokumpu intends to study the report in more detail and begin to explore how it could incorporate the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights into its supplier agreements in other countries.

Would be as a measure is it possible to change subcontractor at a general level?

“Yes absolutely. When it is established that there is a defect and if there is no development and there is no development plan to rectify the matter, it is of course possible to change the subcontractor. ”

However, Erkkilä adds that, of course, there are restrictions on what raw materials are available from where and how much.