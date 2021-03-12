Corporate responsibility European Parliament pushes broad and mandatory corporate responsibility across Europe – Hautala of the Greens: others suffer from free riders

The European Parliament’s proposal is unprecedented. It applies to all industries and companies of all sizes.

European this week, Parliament adopted by a large majority its proposal for the first comprehensive corporate responsibility legislation in Europe. Parliament’s report is unprecedented. It applies to all industries and can be applied to companies of all sizes. Under the initiative, corporate responsibility concerns respect for human rights, environmental protection and good governance.

“The EU is the right player for this. National corporate responsibility laws have become a bit like mushrooms in the rain. They are all a little different, which has been difficult for companies, ”says the Green MEP Heidi Hautala.

Hautala has long been active in corporate responsibility issues. He leads Parliament’s Working Group on Corporate Responsibility and participated in the preparation of Parliament’s initiative as a representative of the Greens.

“This is a pioneering moment that has also been noticed internationally,” says Hautala.

Hautalan according to him, tackling global challenges such as the fight against extreme poverty or climate change will not be possible without the involvement of the private sector. Although the EU has enacted a number of sectoral directives and liability practices, the vast majority of CSR activities are voluntary.

“The playing field is really not flat. Currently, companies that comply with and communicate responsibility criteria are in the minority. They suffer from so many free riders who do not act responsibly. ”

According to Parliament’s proposal, companies should take responsibility throughout their production and value chain. The liability would apply to large companies, listed small and medium-sized companies and all companies operating in high-risk sectors. Only so-called micro-enterprises would be excluded from regulation.

Commission has promised to present a proposal for a directive by the end of June, after which the Member States will comment.

To date, the most comprehensive legislation on corporate responsibility in Europe is in France. Finland is currently preparing new legislation. The legal report was completed last summer, and a group of experts began meetings this week.

Specialist of the Ministry of Employment and the Economy Linda Piirron Finland is following the Commission’s forthcoming proposal with interest.

“Finland’s wish has been for a broad proposal for corporate responsibility in all sectors.”

Commissioned by the Government, in January published a recent report says that Finnish companies still have a lot to do in terms of practical activities and publishing information. The study examined the performance of companies using human rights-focused indicators.

According to the study, only a quarter of the 78 Finnish companies surveyed carry out their human rights responsibilities systematically.

“The general feeling is that a quarter of the business field is doing what is expected. The rest can also be committed, but it is only the beginning. ”Piirto estimates.

“Volunteering gets to a certain point, but it’s slow.”

At EU level different liability practices have been regulated, and conflict minerals, for example, have been regulated separately. Corporate responsibility legislation on deforestation risks is being prepared.

Director of Sustainability in the Technology Industry Helena Soimakallion according to many large companies feel that responsibility has an advantage.

“At the same time, it is recognized that it will increase governance and work.”

The technology industry includes, among others, the machinery and metal industry, the electronics industry, information technology and metal processing. The majority of the more than 1,600 member companies are small and medium-sized enterprises.

The technology industry has launched a study on the responsibility measures in its own field and instructs companies in its field. According to Soimakallio, big players are clearly longer than small ones.

“It is still very difficult to assess how a possible new directive will affect the industry. We have been in favor of volunteering in general, and that legislation should take account of the diversity of industries. ”

One of the member companies in the Technology Industry is Outokumpu, whose non-governmental organization Finnwatch raised headlines in February. According to Finnwatch, Outokumpu had neglected to control its raw material purchases. The company bought the raw material from a local mining company, which, according to the NGO, has polluted the habitat of the indigenous population living in the area.

Outokumpu emphasized that it is a responsible player and that it belongs to a number of organizations and networks that oversee the industry. The company did not provide additional information on its individual subcontractor.

Heidi Hautala MEP (Green)­

Hautalan According to him, the new legislation could address the case of Outokumpu, for example. Victims could seek redress for environmental damage from, for example, national courts.

“There are a number of ongoing lawsuits in the world where victims seek justice from companies. But so far it has been random, ”Hautala says.

According to Hautala, many companies have also been able to hide behind their subsidiaries in the past.

“The new law would make this even more difficult.”