Corporate loans Research: Real annual interest rates on corporate loans 15-86%

Financial institutions market their corporate loans interest-free, but the real annual interest rate can be surprisingly high.

Corporate loans real annual interest rates range from 15 percent to over 80 percent, according to a study by IRO Research. The study was commissioned by lender Svea.

For example, Capitalbox, which advertises unsecured loans to SMEs on its website, had a real annual interest rate of almost 87% and a total cost of up to € 37,000, according to the study.

The study compared corporate loans from a total of 12 credit institutions. The comparison included Svea, Fellow Finance, UB Finance, Money Mill, Growth Finance, Qred, CrediNord, Suomen Yrityslaina, Siltaraha, Ameron, Yritysluotto.fi and Capitalbox.

Customer Relationship Manager, IRO Research Sylva Vahtera says that the largest financial institutions in Finland were selected.

According to a study commissioned by Svea, the lowest real annual interest rate, 15 percent, was in its own corporate loan.

Of the lenders involved in the survey, Svea, Fellow Finance, UB Finance and Rahamylly gave a fixed interest rate on their loans. There was no fixed interest rate on the loans of others.

Specially It can be difficult for small businesses to get a loan from a traditional bank, which is why a wide variety of credit institutions have appeared on the market. Many of them grant loans but do not take deposits and thus operate outside the traditional Financial Supervision Authority.

Vahtera says that in the study, the information was retrieved online either on the basis of information provided by lenders on their websites or by requesting loan offers online.

Vahtera drew attention to how difficult it was to find information on the actual costs of the loan on the creditors’ website. Many financial institutions advertise their loans as interest-free, which makes it sound cheap.

“I have to say that in many places the information was challenging to find. There was a feeling that fortunately I am not an entrepreneur or need a business loan, ”says Vahtera.

Vahtera hopes that entrepreneurs will remain accurate when applying for a loan, even if the financing is in a hurry. The actual price of the loan may come as a surprise.

“Even a quick tip is cheap compared to the most expensive players,” says Vahtera.

An interest rate cap of 20% has been set for loans from quick tip companies.

Correction 24.6. at 16.06. Contrary to what was previously stated in the article, some of the credit institutions granting corporate loans accept deposits and are subject to the Financial Supervision Authority.

Correction 24.6. 5:55 p.m. Contrary to what was previously stated in the article, one of the corporate loans included in the comparison is called Growth Finance, not Front. In addition, the graphics previously incorrectly referred to Front Growth Finance, even though the real name is Growth Finance.