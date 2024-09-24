Corporate image | Posti changes its name to Posti

Corporate image|Posti changes the brand of its Swedish logistics company to Posti and the names of its companies in the Baltic countries to SmartPost. In Finland, the storage and internal logistics company Transval’s name will also change as part of Posti’s major brand reform, Posti’s director Arttu Hollmérus says.

At the same time, Posti’s Itella brand, which was still in use in the Baltic countries, will be completely removed.

Suomen Posti, owned by the Finnish state, changed its name to Itella in 2007, until the company’s name changed to Posti Group in 2015.

Now, ten years later, the names of the various subsidiaries are also changed to Poste.

“Yes, Posti has to be Posti,” says the head of Posti’s online shopping and distribution services business group Arttu Hollmérus. “Posti is a great and valuable brand, one of the most famous in Finland. It must be developed and defended. It also raises opinions and has a history,” he reasons.

Arttu Hollmérus, who heads Posti’s online sales and delivery services business group, says that online shopping and package deliveries are growing again after the downturn after the end of the corona pandemic.

By uniting the names of various logistics companies into Posti, it is easier for customers to understand that storage services and goods handling and transport are carried out under the same brand throughout the entire value chain.

At Posti, it is firmly believed that the growth of online shopping will continue. “When in December 2018, cake coffees were drunk to celebrate the speed of a million packages, now that speed is quite commonplace.”

In the online store the use of the strong and well-known Posti brand is also important because, in connection with transactions, nowadays the customer can usually choose for himself which company to send his package to.

In Finland, Posti is the clear market leader in parcel transport to consumers. About half of Finland’s slightly more than 70 million consumer packages go through it.

The market leader is Matkahuolto, followed by PostNord, owned by the Swedish and Danish states, and Swedish Budbee, which are growing.

The German DHL and the US FedEx and UPS are clearly smaller players in Finland.

Postal bought the Swedish company Aditro Logistics in 2020. It is one of Sweden’s leading storage and logistics companies, and Posti plans to invest in its growth in the next few years, says Hollmérus.

In Finland, Posti bought the inland logistics company Suomen Transval Group Oy at the beginning of 2019. It and Aditro offer companies storage services and so-called internal logistics, where Posti’s employees and equipment are responsible for handling and transporting the goods at the customer’s premises.

“When the value chain extends from the customer’s own premises to the end customer, it is easier to make operations more efficient. The common Posti name helps customers understand that the services are available from one stop,” explains Hollmérus.

Transval will change to Posti in September 2024, and Aditro Logistics will change its brand to Posti in spring 2025.

In Estonia and in other Baltic countries Posti offers its services under the name SmartPosti after the brand renewal.

In 2010, Posti bought an Estonian package transport company called SmartPost. According to Posti’s assessment, it was the first company in Europe to deliver packages to parcel machines instead of home delivery.

Other parcel markets in Europe are still largely home delivery, but the SmartPost parcel machine idea was adopted by Posti in Finland in 2011, says Hollmérus. “The other Nordic countries then followed.”

Smart Post has a market share of about 30 percent in the parcel business in Estonia. In the Baltics as a whole, the market share is around 15 percent.

Hollmérus says that with the help of SmartPost, growth is sought especially in Latvia and Lithuania.

In the brand reform, the word Post is changed from the blue letters of SmartPost to Posti orange, and the letter i is added after the word Post.

The reason for the otherwise uniform Posti name reform of the SmartPosti name is that SmartPost is a valued consumer brand in Estonia, and we want to preserve its value.

Posti’s new SmartPosti logo.

Postal Of the turnover of 1.6 billion euros, about one billion already comes from online shopping, distribution, storage and logistics services.

Hollmérus says that parcel deliveries are developing to the point where the goods ordered the previous evening would be delivered to the customer the next day.

There are faster delivery times, but their popularity has remained marginal even in Britain and the Netherlands, where the population density is high.

Posti currently takes an average of one day from the delivery of the package to the parcel machine from when the company has received the package.

Hollmérus estimates that Posti’s deliveries will speed up the faster the products are in the warehouses managed by it.

Transval has 320,000 square meters of modern warehouse space in Finland, and Aditro Logistics has almost 300,000 square meters in Sweden.

“In the Vantaa logistics center alone, Posti has about 60,000 square meters of storage space. It takes an hour to walk through its corridors”, Hollmérus describes the storage area the size of “about nine football fields”.

There seems to be enough demand for warehouse facilities.

Posti’s newest 30,000 square meter warehouse is in Sipoo, and in May 2025 a 35,000 square meter warehouse will be opened in Järvenpää.

“On this scale, we are the clear market leader,” says Hollmérus.