The Numbers of Negativity at Work

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports an annual economic loss of approximately $1 trillion due to anxiety and depression, conditions that cause approximately 12 billion absences from work each year. A recent Deloitte study revealed that 95% of human resources managers consider stress to be the main mental health problem in their organizations. Healthcare costs in companies with high levels of stress are nearly 50% higher than in other companies. Additionally, research indicates that stress in the workplace increases voluntary turnover by nearly 50%.

The Center for American Progress estimates that the cost of replacing a single employee is about 20% of their annual salary. Between 60% and 80% of workplace injuries are attributed to stress, and more than 80% of medical visits are related to it. Work-related stress is associated with health problems such as metabolic syndrome, cardiovascular disease, and, in extreme cases, mortality.

Gallup’s annual report, “State of the Global Workplace“, highlights how Italy has the highest rate of actively disengaged workers in Europe. According to Gallup, actively disengaged employees represent 15% of the global workforce and 25% of employees in Italy, the highest level since 2018. Organizations with low levels of employee engagement show 18% lower productivity, 16% lower profitability, 37% lower job growth, and a 65% decline in stock price over time.

The Positive Organisation Cultural Model

To reverse negative trends in the world of work, a promising model is that of the Positive Organization, or Org+. These organizations adopt the principles of the science of happiness, integrating knowledge from positive psychology, neuroscience, biology and economics. It is not just about making the work environment more pleasant, but about transforming it profoundly.

This cultural model is based on the idea that companies can improve people’s lives by creating a positive work environment and promoting a corporate culture that values ​​and supports employee well-being. Positivity, according to numerous studies, has its own “chemistry” based on precise physiological laws, which leads to better and more effective results in managing daily complexities.

Positive Organisations are committed to creating environments where employees feel valued and supported, promoting individual well-being and business success. This approach not only improves the working climate, but also generates tangible benefits, both internally and externally.

Positivity numbers at work

The latest research clearly shows that well-being and positivity in the workplace lead to significant improvements in performance, economic and social outcomes. An analysis published by Harvard Business Review found that companies that foster a positive environment see an increase in innovation of up to 300%. Gallup found that employees in positive work environments are more likely to stay with their companies, with retention increasing by up to 44%. Studies by Martin Seligman show that a positive work environment can lead to an increase in sales of up to 37%.

Forbes highlights how promoting wellness significantly reduces absenteeism, with up to a 66% reduction in sick days.

These data highlight the importance of adopting a positive management paradigm, demonstrating that positivity not only improves individual and collective well-being, but is also a determining factor for business success.

Positive Leadership and Happiness as a Competence

Adopting positive leadership requires understanding that happiness is not just a simple emotion, but also a trainable skill like all others. The psychologist Sonya Lyubomirsky has shown that happiness is influenced by 50% genes, 10% by life circumstances and 40% by intentional behaviors. It is precisely on these last ones that we can intervene to improve our well-being.

A study by Anna Nyberg of the Karolinska Institute revealed a significant link between leadership types and heart disease in employees. Leaders who create stressful environments can harm the health of their employees, increasing the risk of heart problems. Numerous empirical studies confirm that positive social relationships at work lead to highly desirable outcomes: less sick leave, faster recovery, reduced depression, faster learning, better pain tolerance, greater mental acuity, and superior job performance.

In contrast, research by Sarah Pressman at the University of California, Irvine, found that the likelihood of dying prematurely is 20 percent higher for obese people, 30 percent higher for heavy drinkers, 50 percent higher for smokers, but a whopping 70 percent higher for people with poor social relationships. Toxic and stressful workplaces affect social relationships and, in turn, life expectancy.

Motivating the Team through the Pygmalion Effect

As leaders, we have the power to influence those we work with. Our expectations can shape the behavior and performance of our employees, as demonstrated in an experiment conducted by Harvard clinical psychology professor Robert Rosenthal in an elementary school. Researchers administered an IQ test to students and told teachers which students had shown the best results and the greatest potential for growth. At the end of the school year, students identified as “high potential” showed extraordinary intellectual ability. However, these students had been normal to begin with; their names had been chosen at random.

This phenomenon, known as the Pygmalion effect, illustrates how leaders’ positive expectations can enhance the capabilities and performance of their employees. It is important to note that there is also a negative counterpart, the Golem effect, in which low expectations can lead to poorer performance. This duality highlights the responsibility of leaders to create a work environment that encourages and enhances the potential of employees.

Continuous training: The heart of the Positive Organisation

The Positive Organization integrates contributions from many fields, making it essential to develop a knowledge sharing strategy to share this vast amount of information in a structured way. The goal is to reach as many people as possible within the company.

With this in mind, a manifesto called “The Energizer Principles” was created. The Energizer is someone who promotes and facilitates cultural change within the organization, cultivating a positive atmosphere and promoting a culture of continuous growth and development. Posted in all work areas, this manifesto lists 15 principles, such as acting consistently, the importance of communication and valuing others. The goal is to encourage behaviors that improve well-being and productivity, helping to create an environment where employees feel valued and inspired to do their best.

To facilitate the adoption of these principles, a multi-level communication strategy has been developed. This includes the use of corporate TV and the creation of a monthly newsletter. Each month, through corporate TV, a principle supported by scientific research demonstrating its importance is presented, along with a recommended book to delve deeper into the concept. In parallel, the monthly newsletter offers further insights into the principle of the month, providing recommended actions, benefits of adopting the principle, supporting research and a quote from the suggested book.

This communication strategy not only spreads knowledge, but promotes a culture of continuous learning and personal growth, key elements for the success of a Positive Organisation.

The Role of Business Schools in Corporate Wellbeing

The most prestigious Business Schools, such as Stanford, Harvard and Yale, are integrating courses in Happiness Management and Positive Business into their programs. These courses arise from the recognition that training leaders capable of creating positive work environments translates into a significant competitive advantage for companies.

In the United States, the University of Michigan has developed the “Center for Positive Organizations”. This center is dedicated to promoting and disseminating the results of research on the well-being and performance of employees and organizations in the world of work. Through empirical studies and collaborations with companies, the center aims to improve the corporate climate, increase productivity and, consequently, the success of organizations.

These educational and research efforts highlight the growing importance of corporate wellness in modern management strategies. Developing leaders with a positive mindset not only improves the quality of work life for employees, but also contributes to superior business results.