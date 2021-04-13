A bar in Seville, half empty in May 2020. PACO PUENTES / EL PAÍS

The urgent need for liquidity to face a crisis that no one had even remotely in their forecasts has forced Spanish companies to increase their debt by just over 48,000 million euros in 2020. This increase, of 5.3% (from 904,000 to 952,000 million euros), according to the data published this Tuesday by the Bank of Spain, contrasts with the decline of 1.2% in household debt, which fell to 701,000 million, more than 7,300 million less than a year earlier. This fall contrasts with the decision to partially cancel their loans and mortgages of those families who were able to save.

As a whole, the debt of companies, households, NGOs and religious entities closed the pandemic at 1.653 trillion euros, 2.5% more than at the end of 2019. In relative terms of GDP, the figures are much more shocking : the total indebtedness of companies and families climbed to 147.4% of GDP compared to 129.5%. The reason for this disaster lies, more than in the growth of liabilities itself, in the collapse of the denominator (the total size of the Spanish economy), which in 2020 sank by 10.8%.

In net terms, the volume of new financing raised by companies rose to 4.6% in a period in which direct aid to the private sector was much lower in Spain than in other eurozone countries such as France or Germany. In contrast, households canceled loans for approximately 0.4% of GDP.

Both figures, however, pale with the latest public debt figures published in mid-February by the Bank of Spain itself: it closed 2020 at 117% of GDP, 21 points more, in what was the largest rise in democracy. This ratio is at its highest level since the war in Cuba, one more indicator that the bulk of the crisis has fallen on the shoulders of public administrations, without whose action the recession around the world would have turned into a depression of catastrophic consequences for the productive fabric.

Slight drop in household financial wealth

There are a thousand and one thermometers that illustrate that this is not a typical crisis, but one of the best is the evolution of the so-called net financial wealth of Spanish families, the difference between the assets in the portfolio and the loans contracted. If in the first year after the Great Recession of 2008 it sank by 26%, at the end of 2020 – nine months after the first state of alarm and the first bolts – the year-on-year fall is only 1.9%. Furthermore, this decline does not prevent this variable from continuing in the area of ​​historical highs, nothing to do with what happened a decade ago, when the stock market crash brought household financial wealth to a minimum since 1998. On that occasion, there was also To add an additional blow for households: the sharp decline in home values, a factor that this time is conspicuous by its absence.

Spanish families hoarded at the end of last year 2.35 trillion euros in financial assets (cash, shares and deposits), only 1.7% less. Most of this decline was concentrated in the first three months of 2020, when the beginning of mobility restrictions caused an abrupt landing on the stock markets. Although the exposure of Spanish households to the parquet is lower than in other European countries, many financial instruments indirectly connected to equities (investment and pension funds, mainly) have been indirectly affected.

42% of the financial assets of Spanish families were in cash and deposits, compared to 23% in shares, 17% in insurance and pension funds (17%) and investment funds (15%). The brutal increase in family savings in 2020, due to the impossibility of spending the income and the greater provisional collection due to the worsening of the labor market, resulted above all in an increase in cash and deposits, an item that increased by 3 , 8 points its weight on the total. This means that, as has been a constant throughout the crisis, the majority of Spanish families have chosen not to invest that greater money saved. The relative weight of shares over total assets in the hands of families fell by 5.2 percentage points, largely due to the drop in prices.