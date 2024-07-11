It hasn’t always been the same.

Not always the Mexican businessmen had been so cowardly as They have been in the last six years.

They had not always kept silence of complicity before the criminal violence which has cost the life of one or more of their own.

Furthermore, some of the historic exploits against the authoritarianism of State They starred in them brave entrepreneurs as Manuel Gomez Morin, Manuel J. Clouthier, Eugenio Garza Sada and Fernando Arangurenamong others.

Today, however, In the midst of unthinkable cowardice, Mexican businessmen and women remain silent before him murder of one of them – actually a businesswoman–, shot in cold blood Monday afternoon July 8, 2024in Ensenada, Baja California.

It turns out that on the morning of that Monday, July 8, Minerva Pérez Castro, president of the National Chamber of the Fishing Industry (Canainpes) denounced before local media the Proliferation of illegal fishing on all the coasts of Baja California.

He said: “We need more surveillance from Conapesca on the coasts and a little more management.”

–What products are being fished illegally the most? –, asked a journalist.

–The most valuable species: lobster, clams, abalone… the cooperatives are doing a great job and are controlling as much as possible, with the support of the authorities, of the Navy…

“It is supporting the fishing sector… but illegal fishing reaches the same market as the legal product, but without all the production costs… Yes, there are complaints, how many? I don’t know, all that information is in the hands of the authorities.” (END OF QUOTE)

In the afternoonupon leaving his company, the Minerva Perez Castro’s car was shot at and received 18 impacts. The businesswoman lost her life instantly. A murder with all the hallmarks of organized crime.

But, despite the seriousness of the crime, the next day – Tuesday, July 9, 2024 – none of the front pages of the so-called national press reported the event, while the State government ruled out revenge by criminal groups that control illegal fishing activity.

But that wasn’t all, The silence of complicity was also evident in the presidential “morning” From Tuesday, July 9th until today, the Major business unions have also remained silent.

Yes, none of the business leaders dared to raise their voices and condemn the murder of Minerva Perez Castro and even less to publicly denounce the insecurity and attacks against businesswomen and men by the organized crime.

A cowardiceas already mentioned, which contrasts with the brave reaction of businessmen such as Manuel Gómez Morín and Manuel J. Clouthier, who entered politics to end authoritarianism, populism and criminal violence.

And not to mention the bravery of business leaders such as Eugenio Garza Sada from Monterrey and Fernando Aranguren from Jalisco, who were victims of consecutive state crimes during the government of Luis Echeverría, in retaliation for their firm stances against populism.

And after the kidnapping and murder of Garza Sada and Aranguren – in both cases by members of the 23rd of September Communist League – the Mexican business community closed ranks and demanded that the president in office put a stop to the violence against businessmen.

However, since the six-year term began, WorkshopMexican businessmen gave clear signs of cowardice and docility. Do you doubt it?

In the Political Itinerary of November 5, 2018, entitled: “Have they domesticated the IP…? I warned of the danger that the Mexican business community would not understand the role it would play in regime change.”

This is what I said: “There are many voices that assume, with reason, that the big national capitals – and the big media – have not understood the historical role that an inevitable change of regime imposes.

“That is why – because they ignore the role of business in history – many of these large capitals not only seem domesticated but – in turn – naively believe that they will be able to tame the populist in power.

“And in the attempt to tame the beast, we see crowded “posh” weddings; businessmen feasting praising Lopistas, lavish forums of mutual praise and even a sudden business taste for baseball.

“All this without forgetting the fawning news coverage, which is organized by Televisa, Televisión Azteca, Grupo Milenio, Reforma and other media that compete for the greatest praise of the new presidential power.

“Therefore, there are more and more voices concerned about business passivity. Where are the businessmen today who –just like their peers half a century ago–, confronted Cárdenas, Echeverría, López Portillo…?

Where are the modern Eugenio Garza, Manuel Clouthier and, above all, those businessmen from all over the country who promoted the ideals of Gómez Morín –and the creation of the PAN–, in the face of Cárdenas’ populism?

“Today, few businessmen seem willing to confront López Obrador’s populism, despite the authoritarian blow that the collapse of the NAIM represented.

“For this reason, it is worth remembering –in the face of business confusion– that in September 1973 a group from the communist league of September 23 murdered the patriarch of the Monterrey business community, Eugenio Garza Sada, in an alleged kidnapping attempt.

“Today there is complete certainty that this was a state crime, not only concealed by the government of Luis Echeverría, but also conceived by those in power. The Monterrey Group – and its patriarch, Eugenio Garza – had faced Echeverría’s populism, which threatened to nationalize the Tecnológico de Monterrey, in an attempt to subdue the Monterrey Group.

“Another September, in 1982, in his last report, José López Portillo announced the nationalization of the banks. In response, Manuel Clouthier – legendary leader of Coparmex and the CCE – clashed with the statist populism of “Jolopo” and mobilized the business community throughout the country.

“The result was a massive entry of the IP into the PAN – among them Vicente Fox – who fought against populism from the political trenches. Already in 1939, many businessmen had joined the movement of Manuel Gómez Morín, against the populism of Cárdenas, which gave rise precisely to the PAN.

“Where are the entrepreneurs today? Have they been domesticated by “Lopez” populism? In time.” (END OF QUOTE)

Yes, six years later the cowardice of Mexican businessmen is confirmed and that of Lopez Obrador It was a government capable of taming them.

How long will they keep their beards in the water?

In time.

