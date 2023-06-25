According to a study by the Brazilian Association of Business Communication, investments in the sector will increase by 3% compared to 2022

The corporate communication sector in Brazil should reach a budget of R$ 35.3 billion in 2023, according to a survey carried out by aberje (Brazilian Association of Business Communication). The number represents a growth of 3% compared to investments in 2022, which totaled R$ 34.4 billion.

The estimate was announced during the 7th edition of Aberje Trends. The event with the theme “The New Economy of Corporate Communication: Technologies and Skills that Will Shape a Winning Team” brought together specialists from the sector and was held on Monday (June 19, 2023) at the Masp (Art Museum of São Paulo) in São Paulo (SP).

According to the executive director of Aberje, Hamilton dos Santos, the forecast for the budget shows “the growing importance of corporate communication in the business scenario”.

“Organizations are increasingly recognizing the need to invest in efficient communication strategies to stand out in a highly competitive environment. The forecast budget for 2023 reflects this trend and shows us the importance of constantly improving our skills and knowledge to keep up with the evolution of the sector”he said.

In addition, Hamilton states that the expansion of investment also indicates a new demand for professionals in the area, with the emergence of a need for a “communicator-manager” profile.

“This task of managing this budget that grows more and more will demand a new type of communicator”, declared.