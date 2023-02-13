In 2021, the Spanish listed companies, according to their reports, emitted a total of 502,913,300 million tons of CO2 equivalent, 10.81% less than in 2019 and 11.6% less than in 2017. A path of reduction of emissions marked in the route sheets of the large companies, but that is not always fulfilled. “Climate promises from leading firms are misleading,” says the New Climate Institute in its latest report Corporate Climate Responsibility Monitor.

In this research, the authors of the text have reviewed the climate strategies of 24 multinationals that they have described as “insufficient and ambiguous.” “Current plans do not reflect the urgency needed to reduce emissions,” says Thomas Day, author of the report. Among those analyzed are companies in the industrial and consumer sectors that “as a whole add up to 3,160 million dollars.”

Among the best-known names are Carrefour, Nestlé, Walmart, American Airlines, DHL or the Spanish ArcelorMittal or Inditex. “Its total footprint is approximately 2.2 GtCO2e”, they quantify, “which represents 4% of GHG emissions in 2019”, they add. A trajectory that, if it continues like this, would raise the temperature of the planet above 2.5 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial era. “Business approaches need to be urgently reassessed,” they add.

The latest United Nations report entitled ‘Report on the Emissions Gap 2022’ reveals that in order to achieve the goal set in the Paris Agreement it is necessary to cut current emissions by 45%. “Current plans only commit to reducing 15% of its entire value chain until 2030 and 21% in the most optimistic scenario,” warn the authors of the research.

On the way to net zero



In the roadmaps of large companies, the net-zero concept appears constantly, a declaration of intent that, according to international and scientific standards, involves deep decarbonization or “the current cut in emissions of around 90% or 95 % for most sectors”, establish international agreements. “Only a small minority are making these potential commitments,” they add.

The reality, according to the New Climate Institute, is that the pacts reached by the firms “equate to only a 36% reduction in their emissions footprint in their respective net-zero target years.”

“By making these claims about carbon neutrality, these corporations are not only misleading consumers and investors, but also exposing themselves to increasing legal and reputational liability,” said Lindsay Otis, a policy expert on carbon markets at Carbon Market Watch.

Companies play a critical role in achieving the ambitious climate neutrality by 2050 that would limit global warming. “Some companies are demonstrating climate leadership by innovating to transform their industries,” details the Corporate Climate Responsibility Monitor.

However, the lack of ambition is the general trend in the business sector. “Measurements are not enough,” the authors note. “More transformative changes are required and steps are taken to accompany the bold claims they are making,” they add.

The technology sector is identified as the group at the forefront of the journey towards a more sustainable policy. “Plans to install photovoltaic technology on the roof are welcome, but more measures are necessary,” they reveal. “For example, greater transparency is needed in the certification of Scope 3 emissions.

A global problem that companies are still not able to deal with. «Not all companies carry out a complete footprint measurement; 27% of the continuous market does not quantify its scope 3 emissions. This is relevant since scope 3 emissions often represent, on average, 60% of a company’s carbon footprint”, reports the company in another report. KPMG consultancy.

“This is a critical decade for climate action, and long-term talk should not distract us from the immediate task at hand,” Day says.