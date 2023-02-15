Spending on accommodation and food for the Bolsonaro family and employees totals almost R$ 100,000

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spent BRL 98,975 from the Presidency of the Republic’s corporate card on a trip to Rio de Janeiro for the wedding of his son, the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), in May 2019.

The amount refers to the expenses of the entourage with accommodation and food, according to a survey carried out by the portal. metropolises with Dirof (Board of Planning, Budget, Finance and Accounting).

The biggest expenses were with food for the military who worked in security in the area where Bolsonaro was. There were 1,850 snacks, worth R$55,500.

Read below the value of each item of the meal made by the military:

1,850 apples – BRL 2.99 per unit;

– BRL 2.99 per unit; 1,850 soft drinks – BRL 5.99 per unit;

– BRL 5.99 per unit; 3,700 cold mixes – BRL 7.80 per unit;

– BRL 7.80 per unit; 1,850 still waters – BRL 3.90 per unit; It is

– BRL 3.90 per unit; It is 1,850 cereal bars – BRL 1.61 a unit.

The card was also used to pay for the accommodation of 49 people at the Hotel Mercure in Copacabana, in the amount of R$32,775, and another 28 people at the Hotel Laghetto Stilo Barra, for R$10,150.

On the trip, they were Bolsonaro; then First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro; Michelle’s eldest daughter, Letícia Firmo; the couple’s daughter, Laura; Bolsonaro’s son, Jair Renan; the federal deputy Hélio Lopes (PL-RJ); and the sign language interpreter, Elizângela Ramos.

In addition to the Bolsonaro family, high-ranking officials and 61 civil servants were also on the trip.

CORPORATE CARD

On January 12, 2023, the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic made public the CPGF (Federal Government Payment Card) data, popularly known as the corporate card, of former presidents of the Republic. Here’s the full (5.3 MB). The information was also hosted on the site from the government.

Transactions on the corporate card account were subject to frequent charges during the term of former President Jair Bolsonaro. According to the data, the former president spent BRL 27,621,657.23 in 4 years. When the expense is corrected for inflation until December 2022, the total will be BRL 32,659,369.02.

The 1st expense was made on January 4, 2019 – a purchase of BRL 303.78 in a supermarket chain in Brasília. The last one, on December 4, 2022, curiously, was also made in the same establishment, at the cost of BRL 54.66.

The use of the card predominated in spending on accommodation, which accounted for 49.5% of the total. Nine of the 10 biggest expenses on Bolsonaro’s card were made in hotels in Guarujá, which he used to frequent and take pictures with supporters during rest periods. In one of the establishments, the former president spent amounts close to R$ 1.5 million.

In the sequence, expenditures typified in foodstuffs concentrated almost ⅕ (19.9%) of the ex-president’s expenses. On a trip he made to Roraima, on October 26, 2021, there is a record of an expense of BRL 109,266.00 at a restaurant in Boa Vista specializing in lunchboxes and roast chicken.

There are also varied expenses, such as BRL 668,824.56 at gas stations, BRL 31,440 in excess baggage and BRL 1,809.94 at a pet shop. These amounts are not readjusted for inflation.