The last of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is in some ways the most important, as it recognizes that the remaining goals can only be met through collaboration. It includes goals such as the mobilization of financial resources from different sources for developing countries and the promotion of partnerships between the public and private sectors, and other interested parties. However, less than eight years from the date stipulated to meet the goals of the 2030 Agenda, official development assistance continues to dominate the narrative of structural economic transformation.

In 2021, the total Official Development Assistance (ODA) provided by the members of the Development Assistance Committee of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) was almost 179,000 million dollars (177,000 million euros). That figure constitutes less than 4.5% of the financing gap, of 4,142 million euros, to meet the SDGs. And, although in 2015 —when these were adopted— countries agreed to raise aid to 0.7% of gross national product (GNP) by 2030, they are still far from meeting that goal. Meanwhile, there is more than 100,000 million dollars (101,381 million euros) of managed assets worldwide that we could take advantage of.

Beyond the difference in scale, the public and private sectors often focus on different aspects of development. For example, ODA may be directed at improving health conditions, while investment is likely to be directed at accelerating growth in specific sectors, such as agriculture.

In emerging economies, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) generate seven out of ten jobs

The SDGs are unlikely to be met by 2030, but if corporations reimagine and deepen their community impact, we can make great strides toward sustainable development. Key to these processes will be support for small and medium-sized enterprises that, both in developing and developed countries, generate employment and drive income growth and poverty reduction. In emerging economies, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) create seven out of ten jobs. Formal SMEs contribute up to 40% of gross domestic product (GDP), although the number is much higher if we also include informal ones.

Women-led SMEs have a particularly important role. Companies like koolboksin Nigeria, and Hoa Nangin Vietnam, hire talented young people, help reduce gender disparities and reinvest the wealth they generate in their communities.

These types of companies are the backbone of sustainable and resilient development. They are embedded in communities and offer extensive opportunities for connection to global value chains. By acquiring talent and designing innovative solutions to existing problems, those that start small can grow into dynamic and influential economic players that create more wealth for communities, especially through better employment opportunities for more workers.

It is worth noting here that it is estimated that 500 million jobs will be needed by 2030 to absorb the growth in the global workforce. But to create that number of jobs, SMEs require capital to grow and increase their resilience. In the current situation, they often face difficulties in accessing finance.

The private sector must take the lead in providing the finance needed to achieve the SDGs

That may be a function of ODA, but donor governments around the world face growing fiscal headwinds after the Covid-19 pandemic and, more recently, the energy and food crises triggered by the war in Ukraine. The private sector must take the lead in providing the necessary funds.

This implies a paradigm shift: capital allocation (and aid) drive development through investment in employment and wealth creation. Particular attention should be paid to women-run businesses, which currently represent 40% of African SMEs, but receive only 1% of venture capital funding.

Some progress has already been made on that front. For example, the Nigerian fund Aruwa Capital Management, founded and led by women, invests in fast-growing companies that offer essential products and services for the female economy, and in companies founded in whole or in part by women, or with gender-diverse teams. And the Corporate Impact Investing Initiative (Corporate Impact Investing Initiative) can unlock more capital for SMEs, especially those led by women.

Such efforts can help create a new generation of women nana benz —which controlled at least 40% of the informal business sector in Togo between 1976 and 1984—, but on a much larger scale. Investing in SMEs in fast-growing markets—such as the African Free Trade Area—will accelerate the pace of transformation.

This is not charity, these investments will have a significant economic return. Studies show that purpose-built companies outperform their peers, mainly because young people—whose overwhelming majority believe that social issues, from racial justice to the environment, should influence corporate decisions—support them.

At the same time, we must recognize that the most profitable investments are often long-term, even intergenerational, ventures. We may not enjoy their fruits, but we must cultivate them anyway to feed our descendants and provide the seed of future prosperity.

Carl Manlan is Vice President of Inclusive Impact and Sustainability for Visa Central Europe, Middle East and Africa. Copyright: Project Syndicate, 2022. Spanish translation by Ant-Translation.

