Corporal Yegor Felendyuk fired from a machine gun and suppressed the firing point of Ukrainian militants with a heavy machine gun. On Saturday, May 6, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation spoke about the new exploits of Russian military personnel during the special operation to protect the Donbass.

The serviceman was performing tasks to ensure the security of the movement of Russian troops and discovered a group of Ukrainian nationalists armed with grenade launchers and small arms. The Russian troops decided to give battle to the enemy, despite their numerical superiority.

Ukrainian militants opened fire on the positions of Russian servicemen with machine guns and heavy machine guns. Under fire, Corporal Felendyuk fired from a machine gun and suppressed a firing point with a heavy machine gun.

Finally, hitting the ammunition of the militants, he provoked an explosion that destroyed most of the nationalist group. The surviving nationalists, deprived of ammunition, fled from the battlefield. Thanks to the bold and decisive actions of Corporal Yegor Felendyuk, the ambush being prepared by the militants was thwarted.

Private Anatoly Petriv, as part of the crew of a combat vehicle, performed a combat mission to destroy enemy firing points during the liberation of one of the settlements from Ukrainian radicals. So, during the movement, the combat vehicle of a serviceman came under mortar fire, which led to damage to the equipment. Private Petriv, despite the squally fire of the enemy, left the combat vehicle and fixed the malfunction as soon as possible, after which he returned to his regular place and brought the equipment out of the fire.

Acting swiftly, the serviceman brought the car to a reserve firing position and ensured the successful completion of the combat mission of destroying the firing points of the nationalists. The professionalism of Private Anatoly Petriv made it possible to save the lives of the crew of the combat vehicle and prevent losses among weapons and military equipment.

Earlier, on May 5, while guarding the command post of the Guards, Sergeant Roman Pershenkov discovered a sabotage and reconnaissance group of militants secretly advancing towards the positions of Russian troops. The soldier decided to impose a fight on the enemy.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.