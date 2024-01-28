Corporal Alexander Apashantsev provided the battalion tactical group (BTG) of the Russian troops with stable communications when the enemy attempted to break through the defenses at the line. The Ministry of Defense spoke about new exploits of Russian military personnel in the special operation zone on Monday, January 29.

After one of the artillery salvos of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the command and staff vehicle under the control of Corporal Apashantsev was damaged and caught fire. Then he pulled his wounded comrades out of the wrecked car, after which he promptly took the burning command and staff vehicle to a safe place and began to extinguish it.

Despite the damage received, given the high probability of the threat of fire spreading from the burning car to other vehicles in the convoy, under heavy enemy fire, Corporal Apashantsev saved the wounded crew members and prevented the fire of the equipment in the convoy. The command and control vehicle was evacuated to the designated area.

Meanwhile, the mechanic-driver of the tank, Private Nikolai Moiseev, as part of the tank crew, covered the positions of the Russian battalion tactical group (BTG), while Ukrainian militants repeatedly attempted to break through the defensive lines to reach the area where Russian troops were located.

For two days, Private Moiseev held the defense in one of the most tank-dangerous directions. During battles with enemy armed formations, the tank crew destroyed three enemy tanks and a large number of enemy personnel.

Thanks to the courage and bravery of Private Moiseev, the task of defending the BTG positions was completed.

A day earlier, on January 28, the Ministry of Defense told how the tank crew under the command of Senior Sergeant Vasily Plotnikov, as part of an armored group in a tank-hazardous direction, fought defensive battles in an important strategic direction. The tankers successfully thwarted enemy attempts to break through the defenses of Russian units.

On January 26, the defense department showed the combat performance of T-80BVM tanks of the Vostok group of forces, which destroyed armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at night using thermal imaging sights. The T-80BVM tank is one of the main attack vehicles of the group’s tank units. One of its main advantages is stealth.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

