With the reduction in the number of new cases of Kovid-19 in India everyday, the number of under-trial cases is also continuously decreasing. The cases under treatment constitute 2.36 percent of the total cases of infection and due to the large number of samples examined, the rate of infection has also come down to 5.89 percent. The Union Health Ministry gave this information on Monday.

Past 11 10 million samples were tested in a day

The Union Health Ministry said that a total of 17,56,35,761 samples of Kovid-19 have been tested in India, out of which 7,35,978 samples were tested a day ago i.e. on Sunday. The ministry said, “In the last 11 days, one crore samples have been tested. Due to the large number of samples examined, the rate of infection has also come down and it has been reduced to 5.89 per cent.

Reduction in under-trial cases on Monday

The ministry said that compared to Sunday’s total under-reported cases, there has been a decrease of 3,267 on Monday and a total of 2,43,953 infected people are currently being treated in India. The number of people getting infection-free in India is about one crore. This figure is 99,46,867, with the recovery rate being 96.19 percent.

Total 19,557 on Sunday People were transition free

The ministry said that on Sunday, a total of 19,557 people got infection-free. Out of those who are free from infection, 76.76 per cent are from ten states and union territories. These states are Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Karnataka. Kerala recorded the highest number of healthy health conditions within a day with 4,668 people, 2,064 in Maharashtra and 1,432 in West Bengal.

New cases of infection in these states

Of the new cases of infection, 83.90 percent are from Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Kerala has the highest number of 4,600 new cases of infection within a day, the figure being 3,282 in Maharashtra and 896 in West Bengal. On Sunday, 214 infected people died, of which 77.57 percent are from Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Punjab and Tamil Nadu. In Maharashtra, 35 infected died, 26 in West Bengal and 25 infected in Kerala.

