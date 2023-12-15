Matthew Perry, star of Friends, died from the effects caused by ketamine. It is the main conclusion that the Los Angeles Coroner's Office offers about one of the most shocking deaths in 2023. The 54-year-old actor died at his residence on October 28. Many had speculated about what caused the death of Perry, who was found unconscious in the jacuzzi from his house. Authorities believe the drugs caused him to drown. “The death has been classified as accidental,” the coroner indicates in the document.

Perry had struggled with addictions to alcohol and barbiturates throughout his adult life, as he himself confessed in his memoirs, published last year. On the Saturday of his death, the actor had played pickleball for two hours at a club near his residence in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. The Los Angeles police found him around 4:00 p.m. after a call made by his assistant.

The autopsy was performed a day later, on Sunday, October 29. The first tests carried out on the body ruled out that the cause of death was methamphetamines or fentanyl, the powerful synthetic opiate that has caused an epidemic in the United States, even claiming the lives of several celebrities such as Prince or Michael K. Williams, one of the protagonists of The Wire. The document issued this Friday confirms that Perry did not have other substances such as alcohol, cocaine or heroin in his system.

The coroner says Perry had been sober for nine months. However, the actor had undergone ketamine infusion therapy, a drug used in therapeutic treatments. The protagonist of Friends consumed it to combat depression and anxiety. Perry's last therapy before his death was a week and a half before his death, according to the report.